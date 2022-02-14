 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Washington State Senate passes bill banning sale of high-capacity magazines, putting your National Geographic collection at risk   (kiro7.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*slowly scoots the crusty Playgirl back under the mattress*

/thank you internet.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT ABOUT CLIPS THO
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: WHAT ABOUT CLIPS THO


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: WHAT ABOUT CLIPS THO


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the poutrage and appeals!
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: WHAT ABOUT CLIPS THO


High-capacity clips were already illegal. This is more about closing a loophole.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 10 round .50 Beowulf magazine holds 30 rounds of 5.56.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is incorrect. They are banning standard capacity magazines.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bill would not apply to law enforcement and the military and would not punish people who already own high-capacity firearm magazines.

So it's like the Colorado law. You can't buy or sell standard capacity mags, but you can own them. It's toothless.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, the article quotes somebody trying to make it into a self-defense argument.

If you're firing more than 10 rounds in self-defense, you've either got horrible aim, or you're attempting to fend off 10 not-so-bright armed attackers (or wild boars).
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: A 10 round .50 Beowulf magazine holds 30 rounds of 5.56.


Here in California, you had better have the upper to go with those mags though.  Anyway, more bs nuisance type laws that will be selectively enforced and accomplish absolutely nothing. Gun control advocates really need a new playbook, all these strategies suck.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jumpthruhoops: The bill would not apply to law enforcement and the military and would not punish people who already own high-capacity firearm magazines.

So it's like the Colorado law. You can't buy or sell standard capacity mags, but you can own them. It's toothless.


Hopefully, it's written so badly it'll be a good one to take to the Supreme Court.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry.....
Maybe it's just such a common occurrence that it doesn't hit the news anymore but are people in america having prolonged gun battles defending their house against section sized attacks that they need more than 10 rounds to defend themselves and require a reload?
Just curious?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, you can only fire one bullet at a time anyway.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But now gun owners will be forced to bludgeon the remaining kindergarteners to death with their emptied rifle.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jumpthruhoops: The bill would not apply to law enforcement and the military and would not punish people who already own high-capacity firearm magazines.

So it's like the Colorado law. You can't buy or sell standard capacity mags, but you can own them. It's toothless.


It's toothless anyhow.  Swapping out a magazine takes all of a second or two.  Can't have a 30-round mag?  Ok, carry 3 10-round mags.  Nobody is going to be some Rambo wannabe and charge a shooter while they swap magazines.
 
paulleah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Jumpthruhoops: The bill would not apply to law enforcement and the military and would not punish people who already own high-capacity firearm magazines.

So it's like the Colorado law. You can't buy or sell standard capacity mags, but you can own them. It's toothless.

Hopefully, it's written so badly it'll be a good one to take to the Supreme Court.


The Washington legislature is really bad about writing law. It will be passed, enforced for a week, then sudden put on hold when they realize they accidentally outlawed ice cream.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: A 10 round .50 Beowulf magazine holds 30 rounds of 5.56.


Good luck getting it to feed......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: But now gun owners will be forced to bludgeon the remaining kindergarteners to death with their emptied rifle.


Or just carry more magazines.
 
jbuist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outlawing a device slightly less complicated than a Pez dispenser that enjoys a global manufacturing capacity likely in the millions of units per year will probably work.
 
jbuist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlippityFlap: disaster bastard: A 10 round .50 Beowulf magazine holds 30 rounds of 5.56.

Good luck getting it to feed......[Fark user image 850x637]


.50 Beowulf !== .50BMG
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: HotWingConspiracy: But now gun owners will be forced to bludgeon the remaining kindergarteners to death with their emptied rifle.

Or just carry more magazines.


They won't even have to do that. A 10 round mag is just a 30 round mag with a pin in it. Remove the pin and you're back to standard capacity.

Or you do what the store down the street does. I tried to buy a 10 rounder from him and he said he didn't carry them. He just sold DIY kits to make your own magazine. It just happened to be a regular mag with the bottom slide (whatever it's called) removed and the spring taken out. Just like you do for cleaning. I put the spring and slide back in. "Congrats! You built a legal magazine by yourself!"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlippityFlap: disaster bastard: A 10 round .50 Beowulf magazine holds 30 rounds of 5.56.

Good luck getting it to feed......[Fark user image 850x637]


That's not a case for .50 Beowulf.

This is, compared to 5.56:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: disaster bastard: A 10 round .50 Beowulf magazine holds 30 rounds of 5.56.

Good luck getting it to feed......[Fark user image 850x637]


.50 Beowulf =/= .50 BMG

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: The bill would not apply to law enforcement and the military and would not punish people who already own high-capacity firearm magazines.

So it's like the Colorado law. You can't buy or sell standard capacity mags, but you can own them. It's toothless.


It's the same in California; I believe the reasoning was something along the lines of "it's too difficult and legally dubious to outlaw something that was legal when they bought it; easier to just ban it going forward and let it drop off the back-end of nowhere along the way".

Which of course means there is nothing stopping you from buying a box of the things in Nevada and just bringing them home with you along with the herpes from that girl on the card that guy handed you on the strip.

/ Funny story; I knew a guy who bought a box of 'high capacity' mags from Washington over the Internet a decade ago. I doubt he ever built his 'ghost gun' out of parts, that takes effort and it was for the lulz anyway.
// No fun stripper stories though
/// I'm boring
 
ThatBot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As long as they don't come for the 30 caliber clips and 30 magazine clips I'm ok.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Hey, you can only fire one bullet at a time anyway.


Joke's on you!
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: HotWingConspiracy: But now gun owners will be forced to bludgeon the remaining kindergarteners to death with their emptied rifle.

Or just carry more magazines.


Look as long as five year olds are dying at their hands and society decides they can't do anything about it, I feel good as an American. This is what real freedom looks like.
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dave0821: I'm sorry.....
Maybe it's just such a common occurrence that it doesn't hit the news anymore but are people in america having prolonged gun battles defending their house against section sized attacks that they need more than 10 rounds to defend themselves and require a reload?
Just curious?


No, this doesn't happen in the US. The argument is weak because it's the only argument they have.

Same thing with the argument that criminals will still be able to get the illegal stuff. Well, in that case nothing should be illegal: drugs, abortion, drunk driving...

They have no argument but they have to say something otherwise they'll lose campaign contributions and the votes of extremists.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: disaster bastard: HotWingConspiracy: But now gun owners will be forced to bludgeon the remaining kindergarteners to death with their emptied rifle.

Or just carry more magazines.

They won't even have to do that. A 10 round mag is just a 30 round mag with a pin in it. Remove the pin and you're back to standard capacity.

Or you do what the store down the street does. I tried to buy a 10 rounder from him and he said he didn't carry them. He just sold DIY kits to make your own magazine. It just happened to be a regular mag with the bottom slide (whatever it's called) removed and the spring taken out. Just like you do for cleaning. I put the spring and slide back in. "Congrats! You built a legal magazine by yourself!"


Yep. Same principle as a 'plug' for a shotgun to set the internal magazine to a select number of shells so as to be compliant with hunting regs.
 
ThatBot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: disaster bastard: A 10 round .50 Beowulf magazine holds 30 rounds of 5.56.

Good luck getting it to feed......[Fark user image image 850x637]


I fear I've not done this correctly. Pls send halp.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrAwesomeO
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ok, so how exactly are they going to prove I didn't already own a ton of 30rnd magazines? They aren't serialized or in anyway unique. Dumb law which will do next to nothing in regards to gun violence but hey at least they can say they "did something"
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: disaster bastard: HotWingConspiracy: But now gun owners will be forced to bludgeon the remaining kindergarteners to death with their emptied rifle.

Or just carry more magazines.

Look as long as five year olds are dying at their hands and society decides they can't do anything about it, I feel good as an American. This is what real freedom looks like.


It's what Supply Side Jesus wants.
 
dave0821
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SUMMERSN0WS: dave0821: I'm sorry.....
Maybe it's just such a common occurrence that it doesn't hit the news anymore but are people in america having prolonged gun battles defending their house against section sized attacks that they need more than 10 rounds to defend themselves and require a reload?
Just curious?

No, this doesn't happen in the US. The argument is weak because it's the only argument they have.

Same thing with the argument that criminals will still be able to get the illegal stuff. Well, in that case nothing should be illegal: drugs, abortion, drunk driving...

They have no argument but they have to say something otherwise they'll lose campaign contributions and the votes of extremists.


Ok then second question....
How exhausting is it to live in constant fear and not being more than arm's reach from a weapon and 150 rounds?
I could not imagine living like that
America is a supposedly first world country yet to hear it from some on here it's worse than any African country dealing with warlords
 
jbuist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SUMMERSN0WS: Same thing with the argument that criminals will still be able to get the illegal stuff. Well, in that case nothing should be illegal: drugs, abortion, drunk driving...


1) How are those drug laws performing? Doing a good job keeping substances that people want out of their hands?

2) Who in the frick says abortion should be illegal? Also.. when it was, how well did that work out?

3) Drunk driving doesn't belong with the other two at all. Hardly a victimless crime or a legitimate form of health care.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

drewogatory: disaster bastard: A 10 round .50 Beowulf magazine holds 30 rounds of 5.56.

Here in California, you had better have the upper to go with those mags though.  Anyway, more bs nuisance type laws that will be selectively enforced and accomplish absolutely nothing. Gun control advocates really need a new playbook, all these strategies suck.


You're right

100% sales tax and no private sales or transfers
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: A 10 round .50 Beowulf magazine holds 30 rounds of 5.56.


Yeah.

My 10 round 450 Bushmaster mags do the same.

"But it has a blue follower!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jbuist: 2) Who in the frick says abortion should be illegal? Also.. when it was, how well did that work out?



These men and they know exactly how it was back then; it's a feature not a bug

cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jbuist: Who in the frick says abortion should be illegal?


Texas.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: drewogatory: disaster bastard: A 10 round .50 Beowulf magazine holds 30 rounds of 5.56.

Here in California, you had better have the upper to go with those mags though.  Anyway, more bs nuisance type laws that will be selectively enforced and accomplish absolutely nothing. Gun control advocates really need a new playbook, all these strategies suck.

You're right

100% sales tax and no private sales or transfers


So, put everything under the NFA and charge MSRP for the stamp? Well, at least your strategy is probably do-able (not do-able politically, but that you could probably make it work bureaucratically), so that puts it ahead of 99.9% of the usual strategies. You'd have to enlarge ATF exponentially for sure.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Of course, the article quotes somebody trying to make it into a self-defense argument.

If you're firing more than 10 rounds in self-defense, you've either got horrible aim, or you're attempting to fend off 10 not-so-bright armed attackers (or wild boars).


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mod3072
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Of course, the article quotes somebody trying to make it into a self-defense argument.

If you're firing more than 10 rounds in self-defense, you've either got horrible aim, or you're attempting to fend off 10 not-so-bright armed attackers (or wild boars).


This lady could have used a few more rounds...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is going to be hilarious watching the scramble of people coming across the border just to buy up mags.  As if they somehow need a stockpile of mags because some day they'll run out.

Steel mags last forever, as long as you maintain/repair them (I have a couple that work great and are 50 years old!).  Poly mags are eternal.  But no, gotta have five cases in the shed, because reasons.

I just know that a buddy in Vancouver is going to try having some delivered to my place.  I should charge him a fee if he does.

/20rd mags are useful for target shooting, because you spend more time on the bench than in the back
//I've got no use for them otherwise
///actually prefer 10rd mags though - lighter, and they don't bonk into the bench when sighting-in
 
zbtop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Patchwork state level bans of individual firearm components, especially without addressing the existing inventory, don't have stellar track records of success.

There's a lot of valid arguments to be had on gun control issues, but this sort of thing, implemented and offered on its own as a single state level policy, is just really not how you help address these issues effectively. Certainly didn't stop massacres like San Bernadino when people can just drive a bit and buy dozens of the things out of a bargain bin for $7.99 a piece and roll home with 'em.

Training reqs, safe storage, etc, there are lots of valid policy proposals out there, but this is just the same thing that gets brought out every year to show someone wants to do something, without actually doing anything, as evidenced by its 6th introduction.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
to all gun guys who say 10 rounds isn't enough  this is my answer : Practice and  improve your accuracy.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dave0821: SUMMERSN0WS: dave0821: I'm sorry.....
Maybe it's just such a common occurrence that it doesn't hit the news anymore but are people in america having prolonged gun battles defending their house against section sized attacks that they need more than 10 rounds to defend themselves and require a reload?
Just curious?

No, this doesn't happen in the US. The argument is weak because it's the only argument they have.

Same thing with the argument that criminals will still be able to get the illegal stuff. Well, in that case nothing should be illegal: drugs, abortion, drunk driving...

They have no argument but they have to say something otherwise they'll lose campaign contributions and the votes of extremists.

Ok then second question....
How exhausting is it to live in constant fear and not being more than arm's reach from a weapon and 150 rounds?
I could not imagine living like that
America is a supposedly first world country yet to hear it from some on here it's worse than any African country dealing with warlords


But wait... if we never need or use assault rifles with high capacity magazines, why do they have to be banned? Also, gun design doesn't care about your arbitrary limits.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: dave0821: SUMMERSN0WS: dave0821: I'm sorry.....
Maybe it's just such a common occurrence that it doesn't hit the news anymore but are people in america having prolonged gun battles defending their house against section sized attacks that they need more than 10 rounds to defend themselves and require a reload?
Just curious?

No, this doesn't happen in the US. The argument is weak because it's the only argument they have.

Same thing with the argument that criminals will still be able to get the illegal stuff. Well, in that case nothing should be illegal: drugs, abortion, drunk driving...

They have no argument but they have to say something otherwise they'll lose campaign contributions and the votes of extremists.

Ok then second question....
How exhausting is it to live in constant fear and not being more than arm's reach from a weapon and 150 rounds?
I could not imagine living like that
America is a supposedly first world country yet to hear it from some on here it's worse than any African country dealing with warlords

But wait... if we never need or use assault rifles with high capacity magazines, why do they have to be banned? Also, gun design doesn't care about your arbitrary limits.


Recognized every word in that post ...
But I guess since the freedom eagle doesn't scream me awake and demand I take up arms every morning it really doesn't make much sense to me
 
