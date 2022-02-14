 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Enumclaw High School closed over shooting and bombing threats, putting many animal husbandry training sessions on hold   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Scary, High school, District officials, closure of Enumclaw High School, Threats of a shooting, Enumclaw School District, Enumclaw police, school district, KIRO-TV  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope if the cops catch the suspect they don't yell "SHOW ME YOUR HANDS!" because that means something quiiiite different in Enumclaw..
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I hope if the cops catch the suspect they don't yell "SHOW ME YOUR HANDS!" because that means something quiiiite different in Enumclaw..


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a tragedy for children.  Also, huge Harry Potter miss.
 
minus80mon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily it wasn't typedefclaw
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shooting AND a bombing? What happened to the good old days when our terrorists were unidisciplinary?  Kids these days I swear.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is an Enumclaw like a Deathclaw?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bomb threat, sure, but I don't think schools close for shootings anymore. 1/2 day, maybe?
 
austerity101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Remember when these threats were rare?
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Is an Enumclaw like a Deathclaw?


It's White Claw with a shot.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Is an Enumclaw like a Deathclaw?


Worse, a Deathclaw will kill you and eat you.  A Enumclaw will fark you, kill you, and turn you into an internet legend.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
On Valentines Day?

Maybe someone didn't have the money to give their SO a fancy bouquet delivered to the school.

Seriously, this was a problem back in small-town high schools where I hail from.

It finally got so bad that the school banned class deliveries.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But the 14th is animal husbandry day in high schools
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: But the 14th is animal husbandry day in high schools


I thought horsing around was banned in schools?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But you fark ONE horse....
 
mononymous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Animal Husbandry" was NOT what I thought it was. Boy, was I disappointed.  I was finally ready for a commitment.

/I ❤ my pets
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: But you fark ONE horse....


Technically, the horse was farking him,...to death.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This thread's forced me to find out after his NASCAR retirement Kasey Kahne got bored & jumped into the World Of Outlaws where he got into The Big One NorthEast of Orlando...    https://racingnews.co/2022/02/14/kasey-kahne-involved-in-wild-volusia-speedway-crash-video/
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: maxandgrinch: But the 14th is animal husbandry day in high schools

I thought horsing around was banned in schools?


It does explore mature themes, but the lessons, and puns, are worth it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/is this some kind of crossover holiday?
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Look you shag one horse

ONE HORSE...
 
Dave2042
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mononymous: "Animal Husbandry" was NOT what I thought it was. Boy, was I disappointed.  I was finally ready for a commitment.

/I ❤ my pets


https://www.theonion.com/i-think-im-going-about-this-cat-breeding-thing-all-wron-1819583446
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: iheartscotch: Is an Enumclaw like a Deathclaw?

Worse, a Deathclaw will kill you and eat you.  A Enumclaw will fark you, kill you, and turn you into an internet legend.


But you have to invite it in first.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: This is a tragedy for children.  Also, huge Harry Potter miss.


The four houses of Enumclaw high school are: Enumclaw, Huffinpoot, Slitherdick, and Griffinturd.
 
