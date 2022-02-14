 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 14 is 'billet-doux' as in: "Hilliary Clinton was known for many quotes, notably 'Billet-doux one more intern and I'll have the Secret Service castrate you'"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My French is borderline non-existent but I would have guessed billet-doux meant "two tickets."

Maybe that's why Catherine Deneuve never answered my letters, which were really just tickets to a Monster Truck Rally with hearts with CD + Brap 4-EVER drawn on them.  I guess I'm just too subtle and romantic for this day and age.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, when did you escape from the asylum?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: My French is borderline non-existent but I would have guessed billet-doux meant "two tickets."

Maybe that's why Catherine Deneuve never answered my letters, which were really just tickets to a Monster Truck Rally with hearts with CD + Brap 4-EVER drawn on them.  I guess I'm just too subtle and romantic for this day and age.


Dear Brigitte, in which Bill Mumy spends all his money to send letters to Brigitte Bardot in the hopes of meeting her

'Dear Brigitte' Trailer 1965.
Youtube n5yrk_rW7-w


Persistence pays. (and a mathematical penchant for the ponies)
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The D stands for Doux.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do what Billet Doux Does, not what Billet Don't does.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, those Clinton jokes age so well.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: My French is borderline non-existent but I would have guessed billet-doux meant "two tickets."


It's pronounced "Bee-Yeah Do", and it's the name for a love note sent from one lover to an other, or any message conveying a message of affection.
It's also used ironically to describe a scathing message
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billet-Doux is not my lover.  She's just a girl who claims that I am the one, but the kid is not my son.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dwedit: Billet-Doux is not my lover.  She's just a girl who claims that I am the one, but the kid is not my son.


I before double-L followed by a vowel is always pronounced as a Y sound. Come on, it's not that difficult :D and totally obvious.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

padraig: Dwedit: Billet-Doux is not my lover.  She's just a girl who claims that I am the one, but the kid is not my son.

I before double-L followed by a vowel is always pronounced as a Y sound. Come on, it's not that difficult :D and totally obvious.


Illusion.

/ weirdo...
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are these posts even a thing?

They're not news and the headlines are farking terrible
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: padraig: Dwedit: Billet-Doux is not my lover.  She's just a girl who claims that I am the one, but the kid is not my son.

I before double-L followed by a vowel is always pronounced as a Y sound. Come on, it's not that difficult :D and totally obvious.

Illusion.

/ weirdo...


Except, of course, when the I is the first letter.

Exemple of words where the rule applies :
Rillette
Faillite
Maillet
Saillie
Paille

Of course, the most infuriating thing about French is that all rules has exceptions, but right now, none comes to mind.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DemonKing561: Why are these posts even a thing?

They're not news and the headlines are farking terrible


I'm assuming 'spite' at this point.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

padraig: Dwedit: Billet-Doux is not my lover.  She's just a girl who claims that I am the one, but the kid is not my son.

I before double-L followed by a vowel is always pronounced as a Y sound. Come on, it's not that difficult :D and totally obvious.


exc "Willamette"
 
Breaker Moran [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brap: My French is borderline non-existent but I would have guessed billet-doux meant "two tickets."

Maybe that's why Catherine Deneuve never answered my letters, which were really just tickets to a Monster Truck Rally with hearts with CD + Brap 4-EVER drawn on them.  I guess I'm just too subtle and romantic for this day and age.


None of this means that you can't still send her french letters.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
padraig:  Of course, the most infuriating thing about French is that all rules has exceptions, but right now, none comes to mind.

Exceptions for that or in general?

Les Halles
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Best bi-lingual pun not in Finnegans wake?

I saw an Advice for the Love Lorn column named Billet Doux and Don'ts.
 
