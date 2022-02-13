 Skip to content
(CNN)   Teslas don't use gas, but they still can fart. For now   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
40
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Boombox feature allowed drivers to play preset or custom sounds from an external speaker while the vehicle is moving.

Only a "truly visionary" businessman would add such a feature to an "energy efficient" vehicle. I would not be surprised if he personally insisted on adding lifts that make it go boingy boingy too.  That way your car can be both driverless and obnoxious completely hands-free.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many haters...
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next in the production line:
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fought the law and the law won.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can still roll coal
Hood Stacked Tesla Rolls Coal
Youtube wGoyz8zE7Tc
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*pherp*

'Blame Musk!'

'But what about the actual musk?'

'Um, maybe you ran over a rotten egg or sumpin'?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NHTSA makes no sense at ALL on this, they're saying the vehicle is too loud to hear the sounds that are played, so that you know the car is there. Are people somehow only able to hear the mandatory warning noise and unable to hear the louder sounds being played through the external speakers?!? The entire point is to hear the vehicle approaching, if it's playing sounds louder than those required by the ordinance then of course people are going to hear it therefore be alerted to the presence of the vehicle. Such a stupid, stupid bureaucratic waste of time. Take Tesla and Musk out of the equation and it's still an incredibly stupid ruling.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now the man so far up his own ass that in his mind the only possible reason for mandatory safety standards is "fun police"

What's the over/under on how long it takes him to call the director of the NHTSA a pedophile?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a button that makes the car go boom?
L'Trimm - Cars with the Boom (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6fMERyRz498
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: NHTSA makes no sense at ALL on this, they're saying the vehicle is too loud to hear the sounds that are played, so that you know the car is there. Are people somehow only able to hear the mandatory warning noise and unable to hear the louder sounds being played through the external speakers?!? The entire point is to hear the vehicle approaching, if it's playing sounds louder than those required by the ordinance then of course people are going to hear it therefore be alerted to the presence of the vehicle. Such a stupid, stupid bureaucratic waste of time. Take Tesla and Musk out of the equation and it's still an incredibly stupid ruling.


If you can play custom sounds, you can play quiet ones.

You somehow simultaneously put loads of thought and no thought at all into this, which makes me think you only wanted to arrive at one conclusion.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Protect Summer."
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you drive a Tesla, you've already announced to the world that you're a gigantic douchebag, there's really no need at all for this stupid feature.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they had put as much effort into fit and finish. Or interior durability. Or paint. Or anything related to making a decent fecking car,really.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: If you drive a Tesla, you've already announced to the world that you're a gigantic douchebag, there's really no need at all for this stupid feature.


Oh look! It's the I.C.E. I.C.E. baby doing it's mandatory virtue signaling
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: The Boombox feature allowed drivers to play preset or custom sounds from an external speaker while the vehicle is moving.

Only a "truly visionary" businessman would add such a feature to an "energy efficient" vehicle. I would not be surprised if he personally insisted on adding lifts that make it go boingy boingy too.  That way your car can be both driverless and obnoxious completely hands-free.


A speaker takes comparatively little battery power: think about your little Bluetooth speaker that has several hours on a single small (again, compared to the size of your Tesla's) battery pack. I don't know this for sure - it's been a long time since Physics of Sound when we learned how speakers work - but I think it takes more power to run the music player (complicated electronics, with always-on software, way more if you're streaming) itself than it does to make a vinyl cone go woom-woom-woom.

Anyway, only an idiot would hear this idea and not immediately think "safety hazard". Like Facebook's "real name" attempt, it's an idea that sounds good until you realize that people are assholes who will, on a long enough timescale, weaponize their assholery (usually a week or so for publicly-available things).

// you're not special for thinking you get to exist outside the rules
// I know VC loves you and thinks you're a "disruptor", but more smarterer people than me have observed that your regulations are written in blood
// we have guardrails for a reason, no matter how good a driver every individual thinks they are
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have my farts when you pry them out of my cold, dead hands.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for the Bubb Rubb mod

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  
robodog: The entire point is to hear the vehicle approaching, if it's playing sounds louder than those required by the ordinance then of course people are going to hear it therefore be alerted to the presence of the vehicle.

The speaker already exists to play the mandatory warning noise. Makes sense to me that you could easily use it to play any arbitrary sound.

The problem is it needs to be a specific, unique sound that conforms to certain criteria in order to satisfy regulations. A fart noise may get people's attention but it does not convey the necessary information; specifically, that there is a vehicle in motion nearby. Nobody associates a fart noise with a car bearing down on them.

Similarly, you can't just use any sound as a horn and still have it satisfy the requirements of a horn.

So it sounds like the firmware update will disable arbitrary sounds whenever the mandated warning sound should be playing, e.g. whenever the vehicle is not in park.
=Smidge=
/Whether or not the approved warning sounds are effective at their supposed purpose is an entirely different discussion...
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkinNortherner: If only they had put as much effort into fit and finish. Or interior durability. Or paint. Or anything related to making a decent fecking car,really.


New Tesla owner here (and, no, not some weird Musk fanboy) but that's not the case with my car, anyway. I went over that thing with a set of calipers and a full checklist before i signed my paperwork. No defects that I have seen.

That used to be true. Less true now.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean you play fart noises on purpose?  Are you farking three?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: If you drive a Tesla, you've already announced to the world that you're a gigantic douchebag, there's really no need at all for this stupid feature.


And how about if you shiatpost on Fark?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: Anyway, only an idiot would hear this idea and not immediately think "safety hazard". Like Facebook's "real name" attempt, it's an idea that sounds good until you realize that people are assholes who will, on a long enough timescale, weaponize their assholery (usually a week or so for publicly-available things).


It's one I keep going back and forth on. One the one hand, yeah, hearing a car coming is a good idea. On the other, a large percentage of the noise a car makes is just rolling down the road, electric vehicles still have that, and stopped I'm not sure it's actually a huge issue and would also affect all the vehicles that currently shut themselves off when stopped that it seems zero people care about. On the other other hand, like you mention, assholes are going to be assholes in new ways. And on yet another hand, stop legislating away my right to drive a car that sounds like a Jetsons-mobile.

/And on the final had, that's way too many hands.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: NHTSA makes no sense at ALL on this, they're saying the vehicle is too loud to hear the sounds that are played, so that you know the car is there. Are people somehow only able to hear the mandatory warning noise and unable to hear the louder sounds being played through the external speakers?!? The entire point is to hear the vehicle approaching, if it's playing sounds louder than those required by the ordinance then of course people are going to hear it therefore be alerted to the presence of the vehicle. Such a stupid, stupid bureaucratic waste of time. Take Tesla and Musk out of the equation and it's still an incredibly stupid ruling.


You want a vehicle to sound like a vehicle, not like something else.

It reminds me of when I put a loud horn on a motorcycle - a two-tone Stebel brand, sounded like, i don't know, something European I suppose.  I could hit the horn all day long and people would look right past my bike because they subconsciously think that a motorcycle doesn't make such a sound.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: If you can play custom sounds, you can play quiet ones.


The pedestrian warning sound and the custom sound play at the same time.  If you were to load a "silent" custom sound, you'd still hear the pedestrian warning, since both are playing.

I think the issue the NHTSA has is that while the PWS is a low, constant noise you can play stupid distracting loud fart sounds that obscure it, and aren't as useful as a continuous noise to someone trying to locate the car by ear.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: FarkinNortherner: If only they had put as much effort into fit and finish. Or interior durability. Or paint. Or anything related to making a decent fecking car,really.

New Tesla owner here (and, no, not some weird Musk fanboy) but that's not the case with my car, anyway. I went over that thing with a set of calipers and a full checklist before i signed my paperwork. No defects that I have seen.

That used to be true. Less true now.


What Subaru did you drive before getting your Tesla?
 
Frederf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: I'm waiting for the Bubb Rubb mod

[Fark user image 600x480]


Can it be scheduled for only in da mownin'? I should be makin' some brefest or sometin.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: You mean you play fart noises on purpose?  Are you farking three?


Your profile says you've been here since 2006.

If you're expecting the Algonquin Round Table or the Salons of Enlightenment France, the squirrel out front should have told you otherwise.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: towatchoverme: FarkinNortherner: If only they had put as much effort into fit and finish. Or interior durability. Or paint. Or anything related to making a decent fecking car,really.

New Tesla owner here (and, no, not some weird Musk fanboy) but that's not the case with my car, anyway. I went over that thing with a set of calipers and a full checklist before i signed my paperwork. No defects that I have seen.

That used to be true. Less true now.

What Subaru did you drive before getting your Tesla?


The kind that is an Audi.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raygundan: koder: If you can play custom sounds, you can play quiet ones.

The pedestrian warning sound and the custom sound play at the same time.  If you were to load a "silent" custom sound, you'd still hear the pedestrian warning, since both are playing.

I think the issue the NHTSA has is that while the PWS is a low, constant noise you can play stupid distracting loud fart sounds that obscure it, and aren't as useful as a continuous noise to someone trying to locate the car by ear.


I believe the technical term for this phenomenon in psychoacoustics is 'masking', i.e. the ability for a tone to mask the brain's perception of other tones close in frequency. It's one of the perceptual quirks that MP3 uses to greatly reduce audio information with comparitively little loss of fidelity.

Constant tones are probably especially important to identify motion because it would allow the user to more easily pick out doppler shift.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what?  The point of the mandatory noise is so people hear you.  Making other noise also doesn't make you somehow inaudible.

What I would like to see mandated is when someone puts the brake pedal to the floor that it makes a sound of screeching tires.  The morons that wander into traffic don't pay attention to a horn but the tire-screech sound clearly portrays "Danger!" while a horn can easily be interpreted as a-hole.  I've had a close call with an idiot who saw all the other lanes stopped and didn't realize I was coming along in the turn lane.  He never looked in my direction.  Fortunately I had enough space but not much more than that.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: robodog: NHTSA makes no sense at ALL on this, they're saying the vehicle is too loud to hear the sounds that are played, so that you know the car is there. Are people somehow only able to hear the mandatory warning noise and unable to hear the louder sounds being played through the external speakers?!? The entire point is to hear the vehicle approaching, if it's playing sounds louder than those required by the ordinance then of course people are going to hear it therefore be alerted to the presence of the vehicle. Such a stupid, stupid bureaucratic waste of time. Take Tesla and Musk out of the equation and it's still an incredibly stupid ruling.

You want a vehicle to sound like a vehicle, not like something else.

It reminds me of when I put a loud horn on a motorcycle - a two-tone Stebel brand, sounded like, i don't know, something European I suppose.  I could hit the horn all day long and people would look right past my bike because they subconsciously think that a motorcycle doesn't make such a sound.


I always wanted to put a train horn on a scooter just for fun. Hardest part is mounting a big enough compressor and tank. I've seen videos of similar.
I wouldn't do it though, really loud sounds tend to startle people a bit and could cause bigger safety issues, including death.

/really do like train horns
//actually, most horns
///not yours you perv
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: You mean you play fart noises on purpose?  Are you farking three?


How are you able to shiat post with that stick lodged so firmly up your arse?
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How about someone yelling"Hot pizza"?
Or is that just douche bags on bikes.
 
GORDON
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Imagine being angry about this.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

abbarach: And now the man so far up his own ass that in his mind the only possible reason for mandatory safety standards is "fun police"

What's the over/under on how long it takes him to call the director of the NHTSA a pedophile?


The comedy there is that he married someone like, half his age.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

koder: robodog: NHTSA makes no sense at ALL on this, they're saying the vehicle is too loud to hear the sounds that are played, so that you know the car is there. Are people somehow only able to hear the mandatory warning noise and unable to hear the louder sounds being played through the external speakers?!? The entire point is to hear the vehicle approaching, if it's playing sounds louder than those required by the ordinance then of course people are going to hear it therefore be alerted to the presence of the vehicle. Such a stupid, stupid bureaucratic waste of time. Take Tesla and Musk out of the equation and it's still an incredibly stupid ruling.

If you can play custom sounds, you can play quiet ones.

You somehow simultaneously put loads of thought and no thought at all into this, which makes me think you only wanted to arrive at one conclusion.


Exactly. It's a car, not a goat. A blind person should be able to identify a car as a car, not a goat.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Branniganslaw: koder: robodog: NHTSA makes no sense at ALL on this, they're saying the vehicle is too loud to hear the sounds that are played, so that you know the car is there. Are people somehow only able to hear the mandatory warning noise and unable to hear the louder sounds being played through the external speakers?!? The entire point is to hear the vehicle approaching, if it's playing sounds louder than those required by the ordinance then of course people are going to hear it therefore be alerted to the presence of the vehicle. Such a stupid, stupid bureaucratic waste of time. Take Tesla and Musk out of the equation and it's still an incredibly stupid ruling.

If you can play custom sounds, you can play quiet ones.

You somehow simultaneously put loads of thought and no thought at all into this, which makes me think you only wanted to arrive at one conclusion.

Exactly. It's a car, not a goat. A blind person should be able to identify a car as a car, not a goat.


If you have a goat coming at you at speed, you probably still want to get out of the way. Even if it is on a city street.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As if Harley's weren't bad enough. Could you imagine a constant drone of this...

Screaming Goat
Youtube Ar-IEE_DIEo
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As for the flatulence sounds: So, Harley's and Honda's with fart pipes are still OK, but no electric ass trumpet?
 
cleek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: FarkinNortherner: If only they had put as much effort into fit and finish. Or interior durability. Or paint. Or anything related to making a decent fecking car,really.

New Tesla owner here (and, no, not some weird Musk fanboy) but that's not the case with my car, anyway. I went over that thing with a set of calipers and a full checklist before i signed my paperwork. No defects that I have seen.

That used to be true. Less true now.


i got mine in June. there were a couple of minor issues: one of the side mirror shells wasn't snapped together correctly, so it whistled at high speed. once i figured out where it was coming from, took 1.5s to fix. and then there was a trim piece that needed to be clipped on better.

also, the steering wheel was so far out of alignment that it triggered errors when i got it on the road.

but, all fixed the day i picked it up.

beats the two Audis i had before it which both ate a quart of oil every two weeks. and the first Audi's rear window wouldn't stay sealed.
 
