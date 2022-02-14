 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1943, the Battle of the Kasserine Pass took place, between Erwin Rommel and a bunch of US soldiers who were about to find out why he was called the Desert Fox   (history.com) divider line
21
    More: Vintage, Second Battle of El Alamein, Erwin Rommel, German General Erwin Rommel, General Erwin Rommel, Tunisia, American troops, Kasserine Pass, point Rommel  
•       •       •

426 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2022 at 4:36 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An interesting historical figure

And any Nazi wannabes take note they kill their own hero's.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Our Italians" - British Army
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [i.imgur.com image 610x343]


I may, or may not, actually possess a copy of Infanterie greift an

/ I prefer Thunder Below. It's even narrated by one of our own.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: An interesting historical figure

And any Nazi wannabes take note they kill their own hero's.


German military command during WW2 was an odd beast.  Generals and commanders like Rommel and Guderian were very old school and strictly professional soldiers.  They utterly despised the SS and viewed them as little more than thugs.
 
Mukster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is that near Bowling Green?
 
WyDave
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [i.imgur.com image 610x343]


Patton may have.  Lloyd Fredendall, who was in command at Kasserine, sure as hell hadn't.  Nor could Fredendall find his ass with both hands and a map.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Desert fox?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He wore tight skimpy uniforms and looked good doing it?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's wild how fark transitioned to being a full on cartoon furry site and no one noticed.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Desert fox?

[Fark user image 314x399]


Don't summon you-know-who to Main!
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Desert fox?

[Fark user image image 314x399]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [i.imgur.com image 610x343]


I didn't realize for the longest time that he was being literal.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The now seemingly forgotten film, The Big Red One, has a scene there.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: An interesting historical figure

And any Nazi wannabes take note they kill their own hero's.


I just watched a documentary on Hermann Goring the other day. I did not know that he was a WW1 ace that took over the Red Barons fighter wing when he passed. I always that he was just a fat nazi coward but apparently he wasn't always a fat nazi coward. At one time he was also a thin flying Kraut.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [i.imgur.com image 610x343]


That was approximately six months after this battle. Patton ended up kicking his ass.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: "Rommel set his sites of Tunis"

Does no one edit these things?
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Author
History.com Editor"

Ohhhhh...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: AlgaeRancher: An interesting historical figure

And any Nazi wannabes take note they kill their own hero's.

I just watched a documentary on Hermann Goring the other day. I did not know that he was a WW1 ace that took over the Red Barons fighter wing when he passed. I always that he was just a fat nazi coward but apparently he wasn't always a fat nazi coward. At one time he was also a thin flying Kraut.


The Kriegsmarine, especially the U boat division, hated Goering's guts for failing to provide air support for naval operations. Submarines were at their most vulnerable leaving and returning from port.
 
kindms
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pehvbot: The now seemingly forgotten film, The Big Red One, has a scene there.


forgotten by who ? Luke Skywalker is in that movie
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.