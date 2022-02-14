 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1989, the Ayatollah Khomeini took literary criticism to a horrific new low
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fatwa -- now there's a word I haven't seen or heard in ages.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Different than Fatma.
Which is what you say right before your mom says "I brought you into this world, I can take you out of it."
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Fatwa -- now there's a word I haven't seen or heard in ages.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D.R.I. - Kill The Words
Youtube Cvwce7pWCXU
 
thomasvista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fatwa sex is the best kind of sex.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rushdie for the WIN!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: Rushdie for the WIN!
[Fark user image image 408x612]


How they are a couple I will never understand.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScrimBoy: kindms: Rushdie for the WIN!
[Fark user image image 408x612]

How they are a couple I will never understand.


not anymore
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScrimBoy: kindms: Rushdie for the WIN!
[Fark user image image 408x612]

How they are a couple I will never understand.


Money and fame, yo... money and fame.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: ScrimBoy: kindms: Rushdie for the WIN!
[Fark user image image 408x612]

How they are a couple I will never understand.

not anymore


Right.  Thanks.  Poor word selection.  How they ever became a couple.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marge : Can we get rid of this Ayatollah tee-shirt? Khomeini died years ago.

Homer : But Marge, it works on any Ayatollah! Ayatollah Nakhbadeh, Ayatollah Zahedi... Even as we speak, Ayatollah Razmara and his cadre of fanatics are consolidating their power!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static2.srcdn.comView Full Size


He's still hiding in plain sight in NYC
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: ScrimBoy: kindms: Rushdie for the WIN!
[Fark user image image 408x612]

How they are a couple I will never understand.

Money and fame, yo... money and fame.


Packing like a camel?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom dated a surgeon from Iran for a year back in the early 70s. Eventually he proposed but he wanted us to live in Iran. Mom was a bit "outspoken" for that old-world B.S. even when the Shah was still in power, so she declined. A few years later Khomeini and his band of raging a-holes swept into power and any regrets mom might have had were instantly swept away.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Met him a couple of times, in a restaurant near LIncoln Center, and in the Quick Center for the Arts, in CT. In the latter case, the idiot moderator tried to make a joke suggesting that there had been a threat. 
Good for him.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tillmaster: Met him a couple of times, in a restaurant near LIncoln Center, and in the Quick Center for the Arts, in CT. In the latter case, the idiot moderator tried to make a joke suggesting that there had been a threat. 
Good for him.


I meant Good for Salmun Rushdie, not the moderator (whose name escapes me)
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall Rushdie's follow on book was also controversial - "Buddha, you big fat Bastard".
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: Rushdie for the WIN!
[Fark user image 408x612]


Money and fame counter any and all negatives you might have.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blows my mind that Rushdie wasn't killed, but someone had the initiative to kill people at Charlie Hebdo.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around this day in history in 1989 you had better have already bought your copy of 10,000 Maniacs "In My Tribe" before the subsequent pressing when they removed "Peace Train".
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: Different than Fatma.
Which is what you say right before your mom says "I brought you into this world, I can take you out of it."


Area Man finally admits responsibility for Word of the Day headlines on Fark.com.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. So we've got money, fame and physical beauty as the reasons but no one's mentioned brains or personality.

Just because those things are valueless in your world(s) doesn't mean this is so for others.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: Rushdie for the WIN!
[Fark user image image 408x612]


Recently caught the latest season of Top Chef on Hulu. That woman has done some sh*t to her face that's severely restricted her expressions and the ability to mover her mouth. It distracts from the show, I've no idea why the producers have decided to have her on camera 99% of the time, she's absolutely terrible.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kindms: Rushdie for the WIN!
[Fark user image 408x612]


Yeah, all that money...
hola.comView Full Size

cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
gaspode
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Huh. So we've got money, fame and physical beauty as the reasons but no one's mentioned brains or personality.

Just because those things are valueless in your world(s) doesn't mean this is so for others.


Yeah, was going to say that a person with a reputation for being intelligent, eloquent and witty, and known for his ethics and commitment to a cause is going to be seen as extremely attractive and interesting to a lot of people.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: kindms: Rushdie for the WIN!
[Fark user image 408x612]

Yeah, all that money...
[hola.com image 800x1330]
[cdn.images.express.co.uk image 590x590]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ayatollah Khomeini was a dick, but he sure knew how to throw an amazing funeral.
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Being wanted by an entire religion did amazing things for his love life.  It's like those girls that go after guys on death row.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

