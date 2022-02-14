 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   This Valentine's Day, consider the new hottest trend in romance: Going on dates, and even having sex, completely sober   (bbc.com) divider line
    Interesting, Alcoholic beverage, Date, Drinking culture, Dating, sober activities, dry dating, Alcoholism, Alcohol  
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been doing that with Ms. Phygz for years.

The world is much more affordable (and drama-free) when you aren't spending money on alcohol.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
consider the new hottest trend in ronance: Going on dates, and even having sex, completely sober

It'll never catch on.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The person who designed this...I want to know what they were on.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd like to avoid it.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gross.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know those words, but I'm not familiar with them in that order
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every new generation likes to think they invented doing the same old stuff.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sober - Britain?
*brain overloads necessitating a reboot*
Where were we? Oh, yeah - sober - Britain?
*brain says 'F**k it!' & strokes out*
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Young people can't afford to drop $$$ on dates. Take alcohol out of the mix and suddenly that fancy dinner date doesn't seem so bad.

Plus, a lot of people are assholes when they're drunk.

And you Might have to actually get to know each other without the end goal being "getting farked up wooo!"

/not sober, but my wife is.
//as such, my alcohol intake went way down when it wasn't a constant to always get drunk on dates or dinner at home.
///My wallet is much happier too.
////slashes want to spend money on good food instead.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dating's hard enough.  I don't need to try it on Nightmare difficulty settings.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you want it to be over quickly, go right ahead and do that.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Headline contains words I am not familiar with.  Please explain the meaning of "sober", "dates", and "sex".
 
Malenfant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: consider the new hottest trend in ronance: Going on dates, and even having sex, completely sober

It'll never catch on.


Of course not. Repressed people want to be able to have sex, and that requires alcohol. It's also helpful for the unattractive.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Before you enter into any long term relationship with someone, get drunk with them.

If they're an angry drunk, dump them immediately.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: The person who designed this...I want to know what they were on.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

I'd like to avoid it.


They were sober.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If she not the third one, the second one won't happen so there's no point in the first one in the first place.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Sawdust and Mildew: consider the new hottest trend in ronance: Going on dates, and even having sex, completely sober

It'll never catch on.

Of course not. Repressed people want to be able to have sex, and that requires alcohol. It's also helpful for the unattractive.


If it wasn't for alcohol I would never have had sex with a real person.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: consider the new hottest trend in ronance: Going on dates, and even having sex, completely sober

It'll never catch on.


Well, it'd be easier if I knew what ronance was
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not recommended if you're ugly or lack personality.

Not like drinking fixes any of that, it's just a temporary fix in the hopes of getting in by default.
 
mod3072
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have sex sober all of the time. It's the wife I have to get drunk...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well that will ruin the fun of waking up the next day next to some swamp donkey and trying to find your stuff and GTFO before they wake up.
 
