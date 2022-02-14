 Skip to content
(MEL Magazine)   New dating trend: People with big faces are hooking up with people who have small faces   (melmagazine.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what they say about guys with big faces.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlie Kirk thread?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: You know what they say about guys with big faces.


Big masks?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Charlie Kirk thread?


*Shakes Tiny Face Fist*
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: You know what they say about guys with big faces.


Not many people speak Rapanui.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Charlie Kirk thread?


Big head, tiny hands... because it makes it look soooooo big.

rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: You know what they say about guys with big faces.


Morbidly obese?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is good news for a certain immortal polysexual space adventurer.

Fark user imageView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Charlie Kirk thread?


Steve Marriott, Ronnie Lane, Ian McLagen, Kenney Jones thread?
 
fehk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Small potatoes make the steak look bigger
 
Two16
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nice try, Disney, but you can't blame "ReyLo" on a dating trend. You guys just didn't see the problem with a movie hero finding a genocidal space Nazi to be super dreamy.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey guys, what's goin' on here?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: You know what they say about guys with big faces.


That's right.  Big masks.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm honestly glad this civilization is committing suicide.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

