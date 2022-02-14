 Skip to content
(Some Once Iowan)   What do Pete Best, baseball bats and your mom have in common? A foreign beetle that eats ash and leaves D shaped exit holes   (nwestiowa.com) divider line
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ass Eaters Anonymous?
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sadly there are a lot of ash holes in the world.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Emerald Ash Borers killed all of the ash trees in my town.  My father in law was visiting and came home from a walk one day super excited.  He had seen a bunch of beetles on the ground and proceed to go Starship Troopers kids smashing the bugs on them.

/I didn't have the heart to tell him they were box elders.
 
