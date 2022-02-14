 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(DW)   Do you own a car? Do you sit in the driver's seat, touching the gear stick and dashboard, put things in the trunk? Well stop it You're making your car germ-ier than a toilet seat   (dw.com) divider line
30
    More: Sick, Escherichia coli, Automobile, Hygiene, Feces, Cleanliness, Car seat, Bidet, Microbiology  
•       •       •

404 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2022 at 3:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My car, my germs, who cares?

/DNRTFA
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The average person sticks fingers in their mouth and nose and other zany places without realizing it or washing their hands afterward. I know because I'm germ weary and I used to be married.

I wouldn't exactly lick my phone screen but I have a process that keeps bacteria as low as possible. I was kind of notable for it back when I worked in an office (read: weirdo).
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you do more with your hands than your asscheeks, then your hands will have more bacteria than your asscheeks
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING: Objects that are cleaned the most are cleaner.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the press who keep coming up with "your toilet is cleaner" the only place to safely eat is on a piss soaked toilet ball rim.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The highest concentrations of bacteria were discovered in the trunk of the car."

HA! I drive a pickup truck. No trunk germs for me!
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Especially when I fart on the car seat all the time :P
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how my car would rank after putting my mountain bike in the back after riding through horse shiat and nasty creeks and other things all day
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well what am i supposed to do with the dead bodies if i can't put them in the trunk.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: toilet ball rim.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't currently own a car, but when I did, I never offered rides to Germans.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people touching the dashboard?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else who drives my car deserves what they get.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, yeah.  Everything is gross.  So stop licking it.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: According to the press who keep coming up with "your toilet is cleaner" the only place to safely eat is on a piss soaked toilet ball rim.


If your toilet is correctly described as 'piss soaked' it's not really the toilet being referenced as the reason the reference toilet is cleaner is that it is cleaned with harsher chemicals than your hands and typically more often when compared to frequency of use.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Why are people touching the dashboard?


Laura Prepon was rocking out in their car?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People often transport pets or muddy shoes in the trunk

Dafuc?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why are people touching the dashboard?


I think the author means the various buttons and other controls on the dashboard - not the other parts that would only normally get touched when the driver's fumbling around trying to turn on the defroster in the dark.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Easy fix, just make the car interior out of toilet seats
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Intrepid00: According to the press who keep coming up with "your toilet is cleaner" the only place to safely eat is on a piss soaked toilet ball rim.

If your toilet is correctly described as 'piss soaked' it's not really the toilet being referenced as the reason the reference toilet is cleaner is that it is cleaned with harsher chemicals than your hands and typically more often when compared to frequency of use.


Yeah no. I doubt everyone cleaning their toilet regularly after each use. The only thing that might have less germs on a toilet is that you don't constantly touch a toilet to smear it around.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess if they tested cars like this, they would call in the hazmat team.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It should be clear by now that toilet seats (and asses, by extension) are the cleanest things on earth.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why are people touching the dashboard?


Mom, when you touch the brakes half as hard as she ever has.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here ya go, loser

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikefinch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If this was actually an issue we would all be dead by now.

Coming into regular contact with germs isnt a bad thing.
 
Oak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What is the level of germiness of Rhode Island, the Library of Congress, and a blue whale?  Express in toilet seats.  Show all work.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The toilet gets bleached daily.  Your car ... doesn't.  This seems obvious.
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pffft. Like I need someone to tell me my car is disgusting.

/trash behind driver side
//recycling behind passenger side
///farking rag for a gas cap
 
MrZoner [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pet owners nervously laughing at this article
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kitchen sink
Computer keyboard
Toilet

In that order.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.