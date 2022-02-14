 Skip to content
(Vice)   China is so terrified of Teh Gay they've been intentionally mistranslating Friends reruns. Bonus euphemism: "endless gossip"   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Communism, China, Communist state, 52nd Grammy Awards, People's Republic of China, Friends, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now I want to see Chinese lesbians.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
....which reminds me, I gotta book a flight to Taiwan on 4 June to do Winnie The Pooh cosplay on Chiang Kai-Shek Boulevard with a slightly effeminate Uighur who makes South Park fanart. Tanks for the reminder.
 
indylaw
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seems like teh gay could have helped them out with their overpopulation and male/female ratio issues.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: Now I want to see Chinese lesbians.


K - here ya go

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: Now I want to see Chinese lesbians.


Well, I mean, sure thing. Here you go. <------SO amazingly NSFW, by the way. Like not even remotely.

All you had to do was Google.
 
Daer21
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

indylaw: Seems like teh gay could have helped them out with their overpopulation and male/female ratio issues.


Homosexuality is a 'disease of capitalism' it cannot exist in a collectivist system. Same with sex work.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
miscreant
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't understand why a communist country, which is official atheist, and had a one child policy for years, would have an issue with gay relationships
 
Trik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, the leadership of a totalitarian communist country doing as they please without consulting westerners first, esp their snowflakes.
No one could have foreseen this.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Even an already-blurry globe in the background has been further blurred out in the Chinese version. It is unclear why. In the original, the globe, which appeared for a few seconds, showed Eurasia and the Indian Ocean, potentially containing the disputed China-India border although the details were not discernible.

Stupid.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't sell content to China.

Problem solved.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It's been quite hot, lets naked be oh yes."

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: Now I want to see Chinese lesbians.


I only know one by name:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

miscreant: I don't understand why a communist country, which is official atheist, and had a one child policy for years, would have an issue with gay relationships


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

The "threat" they pose.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: Now I want to see Chinese lesbians.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Their Will and Grace version must be really weird.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Chinese don't value freedom.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: recondite cetacean: Now I want to see Chinese lesbians.

K - here ya go

[Fark user image image 276x183]


I can't wait for them to dress up and travel together.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Olthoi: The Chinese don't value freedom.


Well, to a far lesser degree than they value "harmony".
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Wow, the leadership of a totalitarian communist country doing as they please without consulting westerners first, esp their snowflakes.
No one could have foreseen this.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
'Meeting a stranger in the Alps' is a dangerous precedent.

It can lead to competition with pederasts, refusal to work or cause others to work on Saturday, gun rage, using a land war in Asia as an excuse for everything, and intimate knowledge of statutes relating to civilians owning wildlife.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Olthoi: The Chinese don't value freedom.


The general philosophy behind much of China's politics is stability is more important than anything else.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Destructor: Olthoi: The Chinese don't value freedom.

Well, to a far lesser degree than they value "harmony".


"Every person a cog, and every cog in its place."
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Daer21: indylaw: Seems like teh gay could have helped them out with their overpopulation and male/female ratio issues.

Homosexuality is a 'disease of capitalism' it cannot exist in a collectivist system. Same with sex work.


I have a friend who is from Serbia and her parents lived through the entirety of communist rule.  Her father pretty much said the same thing.  Their term from gay men was "happy brothers".
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Olthoi: The Chinese don't value freedom.

The general philosophy behind much of China's politics is stability is more important than anything else.


Nothing is more stable than a corpse. It just likes there
 
Daer21
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Daer21: indylaw: Seems like teh gay could have helped them out with their overpopulation and male/female ratio issues.

Homosexuality is a 'disease of capitalism' it cannot exist in a collectivist system. Same with sex work.

I have a friend who is from Serbia and her parents lived through the entirety of communist rule.  Her father pretty much said the same thing.  Their term from gay men was "happy brothers".


It's straight out of the archives of the local communist newspaper. I'm a corposyndicalist, so it's easier to just use the paper than to debate modern 'communists'
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There are no words for lesbian and orgasm manderin.
 
inelegy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But since it's a time-tested and functioning model of communism, Fark's coterie of low-grade leftists is ultimately OK with this worker's paradise® version of morality, amirite??
 
