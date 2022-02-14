 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Sure it's a 100-meter ship, but we can save money by only using 90-meter wires   (bbc.com)
14
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No problem. Just send the new guy out to find a wire stretcher.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You'd think a company that builds things would know how to build those things properly.

/you'd think
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe it's because I'm not trying to pinch every penny, but I do like to leave a little bit extra at the end in case I measured wrongly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
New Management says replacing completely is the only option.  I assume that splicing in new cable would violate some rule.
 
abbarach
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: You'd think a company that builds things would know how to build those things properly.

/you'd think


Considering they went belly-up and were nationalized as a result, the folks doing the work were probably out of farks to give and/or it was being skimmed off by suppliers and mid-level managers.

"Oy, Angus, f'n cable's too short!  Where's the rest of it?"

"Fark it, we're goin' belly up next month.  Sounds like someone else's problem!"
 
abbarach
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: New Management says replacing completely is the only option.  I assume that splicing in new cable would violate some rule.


The rule of "bleed them for all you can get", a sub-rule of the sunk-cost fallacy.
 
Toastee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If only there were some technology to connect the ends of two wires...
I smell corruption.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When the iconic CN Tower was built in Toronto, some power cabling was awarded to a low bidder, that being a Russian company. As the helicopters commisioned to pull the cables to the top got near the goal, they realized that the cables had been produced at too short a length and the pull was abandoned.

/true story
//sorry
///thanks Ivan
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Toastee: If only there were some technology to connect the ends of two wires...
I smell corruption.


I'm no shipbuilder, but in building regulations you can't splice wires anywhere that you can't easily access and it's generally bad practice to splice.  Splices can disconnect and make it hard to identify the fault.  Worse, a bad splice can cause a fire.
 
digidorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: New Management says replacing completely is the only option.  I assume that splicing in new cable would violate some rule.


Almost always does... even home building codes don't let you "splice" electrical wiring unless installing a proper junction box. Plus it's a failure point. Who knows what kind of wires they're talking about. If it's specialized control/data wires that's a whole 'nother risk altogether.

The cost of wire is often relatively trivial compared to the labor to install and terminate it. By the time you engineer and build a patch panel or junction boxes to fix this problem - on a ship that rarely has a square inch to spare - it's probably cheaper to just replace the wires.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Toastee: If only there were some technology to connect the ends of two wires...
I smell corruption.


Well...yeah.

But, OTOH, would you want to have a ship with 400-900 splices on it?
 
hej
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ever heard of electrical tape, subby?
 
AnyName
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
CSB

My first job out of college was working on overhauling navy ships.  Had the same problem w/ huge 200+ wire cables being too short.  Someone thought it would be easier to make 3 smaller cables and braid them together rather than make one big cable.  Problem was that the braiding shortened the cable several feet.  De-braded them and used about a mile of heat shrink to fix.

/ Mechanically inclined EE with heavy Radar & Sonar
// 1988 recession was brutal.  Only job I could get.
/// Ended up in computers
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jimmy's getting angry: When the iconic CN Tower was built in Toronto, some power cabling was awarded to a low bidder, that being a Russian company. As the helicopters commisioned to pull the cables to the top got near the goal, they realized that the cables had been produced at too short a length and the pull was abandoned.

/true story
//sorry
///thanks Ivan


They were probably distracted.

CNTowerWoman.PNG
 
