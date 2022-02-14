 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   When you're in charge of writing the Metropolitan police's drug strategy, it's not the best idea to take your work on holiday with you   (news.sky.com) divider line
Psychohazard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like he understands the only working strategy.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He has been suspended on full pay since July 2021

That'll teach him!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Listen, do you really want some square who's never done drugs writing drug policy?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seemed to work for Brian.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean, good choices at least.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I mean, good choices at least.


Seems like a pretty good assortment but I'd want to add some MDMA in there.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait, was he in vacation for 9 months or was it multiple trips'(on trips)?
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: He has been suspended on full pay since July 2021

That'll teach him!


back in France.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Listen, do you really want some square who's never done drugs writing drug policy?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MetaDeth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like political smear
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He is also accused of refusing to provide a drug sample

"Dude, I only have a little left"

He claimed at the time he had taken CBD (cannabidiol) for a medical condition with his face

Yeah, it ain't workin'
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Love it!
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He apparently attended the Pete Townshend Research Institute
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fully paid vacation.... err, sorry.. Suspension since July 2021.
 
