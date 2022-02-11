 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   The settlement negotiations in the lawsuits stemming from the Surfside Condo collapse are pitting survivors of the collapse against the families of those who died in the accident. isn't our legal system grand?   (thestar.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Trial, Survivors of a condo building collapse, Raysa Rodriguez, Real estate, surviving owners of Surfside, Settlement, insurance claims, Steve Rosenthal  
23 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That does suck.

Survivors trying to cash out on deaths of loved ones vs. people trying to get on with their lives without going broke
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were already offered $120 million for the land, but now $83 million is the settlement? How does that make any sense?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Condo condors.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And the condo association and insurance lawyers are sitting back like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Everyone is a victim

Actual victims
Relatives of victims
The lawyers

Only one of these three is going to make much money over this, guess which one.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's an adversarial system. Not sure how that's a surprise.

I'm also not sure how anybody thought this was going to end with everybody happy.

Floriduh's legal system seems designed to help "developers" at everyone else's expense. I'm sorta surprised these people are getting anything at all.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: They were already offered $120 million for the land, but now $83 million is the settlement? How does that make any sense?


lawyer fees add up fast...
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Florida condo collapse settlement leaves survivors, including Canadians, furious

Furious Canadians? "Gosh darn it, we're just sick of this, eh! Pardon my language, that was uncalled for."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He says that his share of the $83 million will give him $550,000

MOVE. Like, most people have reasons not to move, kids at home, a lot of stuff, lack of money or job prospects elsewhere...

63? Two years until Social Security? Move somewhere cheap and BUY a house AND have some extra cash on hand instead of living in a beach condo. Work at some shlub job.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also, they're all getting f*cked here. It's a load of crap that the offers are so low.

Buuuut that's what happens when you're part owner. When shiat hits the fan you lose your ass
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I'm also not sure how anybody thought this was going to end with everybody happy.


Yeah, that seems impossible. There was a tremendous amount of loss & damage that day. Negligent maintenance was a big reason, but that (indirectly) was the responsibility of the victims. TFA claims half of the survivors did not have insurance.

So sorting out a fair ratio between loss of life vs property is difficult to say the least. But it sounds like there won't possibly be enough money to make everyone whole.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rosenthal now worries about making ends meet. He is living in a rental unit with little furniture and no pictures on the walls. He says that his share of the $83 million will give him $550,000, but he cannot buy another Surfside condo for less than $1 million. After he pays back his mortgage, Rosenthal says he will be left with only enough money to cover 18 months' rent. "It's a scary situation."


Mr. Rosenthal, Steve, Bubbe. DO NOT PAY OFF YOUR MORTGAGE.  It's a secured loan now secured by a pile of rubble.  let the bank farking foreclose on it.   Yeah  your credit rating will be borked but you a septuagenarian, take your 500K and live off it for whatever time you have left.  I doubt most banks would be stupid enough to risk the firestorm of criticism that would come from filing a deficiency action against a 70+ year old man who lost his home so tragicly
 
eKonk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is a rather difficult question - this was a condo, so those who lost life/property due to inadequate maintenance/inspection/repair were also those responsible for ensuring maintenance/inspections/repairs were done adequately (via the condo board).  Can you separate the board from the individuals, if the individuals were those that chose the board members? If someone complained that the condo fees were too high, or that they spent too much on maintenance and not enough on landscaping (or whatever), does that increase that individual's liability?  If we imagine someone who died was on the board and voted against the needed maintenance, is their estate liable?
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: They were already offered $120 million for the land, but now $83 million is the settlement? How does that make any sense?


FTA - $83M is what goes to the surviving owners only.  Anything left over is to be distributed among family of those who died.

As for the total amount, from which the $83M will be deducted?  They don't know.  It will be the amount of the sale (unknown if it will sell for $120M) plus any settlement money from insurance policies or any other source.  So, the amount that goes to families of the deceased could be $37M (assuming it sells for the offer), or more.

Also, the lawyers gotta get paid, too, and I'm guessing it will be a portion of everyone's payout.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Magorn: Rosenthal now worries about making ends meet. He is living in a rental unit with little furniture and no pictures on the walls. He says that his share of the $83 million will give him $550,000, but he cannot buy another Surfside condo for less than $1 million. After he pays back his mortgage, Rosenthal says he will be left with only enough money to cover 18 months' rent. "It's a scary situation."


Mr. Rosenthal, Steve, Bubbe. DO NOT PAY OFF YOUR MORTGAGE.  It's a secured loan now secured by a pile of rubble.  let the bank farking foreclose on it.   Yeah  your credit rating will be borked but you a septuagenarian, take your 500K and live off it for whatever time you have left.  I doubt most banks would be stupid enough to risk the firestorm of criticism that would come from filing a deficiency action against a 70+ year old man who lost his home so tragicly


SECONDED THIRDED FOURTHED
plagiarismtoday.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Survivors like Rodriguez say the appraisals of the apartments are hundreds of thousands of dollars too low.

I dunno about that, the building they were in was a piece of shait. Consider it a correction.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Magorn: Rosenthal now worries about making ends meet. He is living in a rental unit with little furniture and no pictures on the walls. He says that his share of the $83 million will give him $550,000, but he cannot buy another Surfside condo for less than $1 million. After he pays back his mortgage, Rosenthal says he will be left with only enough money to cover 18 months' rent. "It's a scary situation."


Mr. Rosenthal, Steve, Bubbe. DO NOT PAY OFF YOUR MORTGAGE.  It's a secured loan now secured by a pile of rubble.  let the bank farking foreclose on it.   Yeah  your credit rating will be borked but you a septuagenarian, take your 500K and live off it for whatever time you have left.  I doubt most banks would be stupid enough to risk the firestorm of criticism that would come from filing a deficiency action against a 70+ year old man who lost his home so tragicly


While i agree with you , i think given his age the man in question has financial responsibility engrained into him.  Beyond that not paying will only delay it as it is likely they will go after his estate after he passes away if there is anything to go after.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

puffy999: He says that his share of the $83 million will give him $550,000

MOVE. Like, most people have reasons not to move, kids at home, a lot of stuff, lack of money or job prospects elsewhere...

63? Two years until Social Security? Move somewhere cheap and BUY a house AND have some extra cash on hand instead of living in a beach condo. Work at some shlub job.


Seriously, even in this market that much scratch can get you a very nice bungalow in a number of fine metropolitan areas, with enough left over to cover hiring someone to mow the lawn and shovel snow.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Florida didn't give them total immunity and classify gravity as a liberal plot to make America look bad.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Magorn: Rosenthal now worries about making ends meet. He is living in a rental unit with little furniture and no pictures on the walls. He says that his share of the $83 million will give him $550,000, but he cannot buy another Surfside condo for less than $1 million. After he pays back his mortgage, Rosenthal says he will be left with only enough money to cover 18 months' rent. "It's a scary situation."


Mr. Rosenthal, Steve, Bubbe. DO NOT PAY OFF YOUR MORTGAGE.  It's a secured loan now secured by a pile of rubble.  let the bank farking foreclose on it.   Yeah  your credit rating will be borked but you a septuagenarian, take your 500K and live off it for whatever time you have left.  I doubt most banks would be stupid enough to risk the firestorm of criticism that would come from filing a deficiency action against a 70+ year old man who lost his home so tragicly


Also, wouldn't he get a payout from his homeowner's policy? Or are most insurance companies not paying for the loss because the condo association was negligent?
 
zbtop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These are *Florida* condo owners. Of *course* there was going to be a legal bloodbath where the survivors want all the insurance payout to maximize their share, and the relatives of the deceased want all the blame to go to the survivors for failing to maintain the property so they get all the payout.

Florida, not even once.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I first saw that picture I wondered why that Jewish gentleman needed so many muskets
 
