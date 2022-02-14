 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Looks like Turkey's off the menu. No word on Istanbul still   (bbc.com) divider line
55
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fun fact: the bird really is named after the country. No, seriously.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Agarista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the ethnocentrist pandering...

Change the name to Anatolia/Anadolu. There are more than only Turks in that country.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly surprised Erdogan didn't rename it "Ottoman Empire". Considering the massive hardon he has for it.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Constantinople??
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Not Constantinople??


Istanbul (Not Constantinople) - They Might Be Giants | Live from Here with Chris Thile
Youtube 6alVaijX1lI
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Not Constantinople??


No, it's Istanbul.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the Turks willing to share the info yet?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Agarista: Of all the ethnocentrist pandering...

Change the name to Anatolia/Anadolu. There are more than only Turks in that country.


They tried to take care of that, you know.
 
farbeam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Fun fact: the bird really is named after the country. No, seriously.


And in Türkiye the bird is called Hindi which is how they refer to India.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand why they are pushing this, but I guess good on them. I think it's stupid we don't just call countries by their actual names. We say Germany, Italians say Germania, French say Allemagne and meanwhile the Germans say Deutschland. It's stupid.

And while we're at it lets all pick one goddamn outlet plug system.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Are the Turks willing to share the info yet?


That's no one's business but theirs
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a typical Ottoman might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's Becky.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeartBurnKid: Englebert Slaptyback: Not Constantinople??

No, it's Istanbul.


I have a girlfriend but you wouldn't know her, she live in Constantinople.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nationalist, authoritarian playbook, chapter 1.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I don't understand why they are pushing this, but I guess good on them. I think it's stupid we don't just call countries by their actual names. We say Germany, Italians say Germania, French say Allemagne and meanwhile the Germans say Deutschland. It's stupid.

And while we're at it lets all pick one goddamn outlet plug system.


Mostly comes from X country name being unfamiliar and often somewhat hard to pronounce, so you end up with something even the yokels amongst the locals can remember and spit out
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, okay.  I'll have the Tofurkey, the Impossible Turkey Drumstick, vegan potatoes and a pistol to shoot myself in the head with.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I refuse to use letter accents in any way
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Honestly surprised Erdogan didn't rename it "Ottoman Empire". Considering the massive hardon he has for it.


He's more Surly Man than Suleiman.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Which came first? Turkey the bird or you guys? Don't tell me, think the answer to me."
tallarmeniantale.comView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's nobody's business, but the Turks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Mrtraveler01: Honestly surprised Erdogan didn't rename it "Ottoman Empire". Considering the massive hardon he has for it.

He's more Surly Man than Suleiman.


That was magnificent.
 
Valter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Of all the things I could be upset about the fact that Türkiye finally got around to fixing its name is rather low on the list.

Besides:

Istanbul (not Constantinople) They Might Be Giants lyrics
Youtube ObVlGWDTwD8
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

maudibjr: I refuse to use letter accents in any way



Then you can diacritical twat.
 
danvon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey has anybody referenced that song yet
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://www.britannica.com/event/Constantinople-Agreement

Intetestingly enough, the Constantinople Agreement from 1915, between the Great Britain, France and Russia, gave Constantinople to Russia.

Russia farked it up in 1917, but well. Putin probably knows, well, not probably. He knows.

/It's also full of 20 Millions Turks, or something like that. Making it less attractive.
 
drxym
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Renaming the country to a word that sounds the same but in a way nobody will ever spell right let alone with the diacritic is super smart.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Turkey, Türkiye, Armeniangenocideland... potato, potahto.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: HeartBurnKid: Englebert Slaptyback: Not Constantinople??

No, it's Istanbul.

I have a girlfriend but you wouldn't know her, she live in Constantinople.


I think I met her waiting in Istanbul.
 
nyclon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Honestly surprised Erdogan didn't rename it "Ottoman Empire". Considering the massive hardon he has for it.


Hey, they're not a bird or a piece of furniture.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: maudibjr: I refuse to use letter accents in any way


Then you can diacritical twat.



there is always a diacritic
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: Englebert Slaptyback: Not Constantinople??

No, it's Istanbul.


No, it's Becky.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Honestly surprised Erdogan didn't rename it "Ottoman Empire". Considering the massive hardon he has for it.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
ace in your face
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ace in your face: I don't understand why they are pushing this, but I guess good on them. I think it's stupid we don't just call countries by their actual names. We say Germany, Italians say Germania, French say Allemagne and meanwhile the Germans say Deutschland. It's stupid.

And while we're at it lets all pick one goddamn outlet plug system.

Mostly comes from X country name being unfamiliar and often somewhat hard to pronounce, so you end up with something even the yokels amongst the locals can remember and spit out


I get where it comes from. All my Italian relatives change our names to sound Italian. I think it's stupid but I still answer to Alisonia. The Turks apparently aren't willing to answer to Turkey anymore lol.
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All nations should have Rock Dots in their name.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: Englebert Slaptyback: Not Constantinople??

No, it's Istanbul.


No, it's Becky.

/preview could be your friend
 
The Bestest
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Turkey's got a brand new Turkiye?
 
ippolit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WhiskeyTeat: All nations should have Rock Dots in their name.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How long before he tosses Kemal Attaturk down the Memory Hole?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
On October 10th, do Canadians eat "Turkey, eh?"
 
Veloram
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, for those of us who like to figure out map age without looking at copyright, we have another major tell coming.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Well, for those of us who like to figure out map age without looking at copyright, we have another major tell coming.


Sudan has usually been my go-to for the past decade and Germany before that
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Agarista: Of all the ethnocentrist pandering...

Change the name to Anatolia/Anadolu. There are more than only Turks in that country.

They tried to take care of that, you know.


Tried. And that is why you never let religious extremists run a country, they always have ideas but no real plan to execute them.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Well, for those of us who like to figure out map age without looking at copyright, we have another major tell coming.


Does this only work on historical maps or does it extend to the future as well?
 
RonRon893
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Bestest: Myk-House of El: Well, for those of us who like to figure out map age without looking at copyright, we have another major tell coming.

Sudan has usually been my go-to for the past decade and Germany before that


For me, it's searching for Zaire...
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
you guys know those two names for the city are cognate, right? just the same word in different languages?

/eh whatever
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Bestest: Sudan has usually been my go-to for the past decade and Germany before that


South Sudan is my usual starting point and probably will remain that way for a bit.  If it was before that and after the fall of the iron curtain, it can be a little tough.  If you know a lot about the former Yugoslavia (I do not), there's a lot of little revisions there you can follow.  And the Myanmar capital change in the 00s.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
