(Some mischievous kid)   What should you tell your child if they ask what a 'dickpic' is? Subby says if kids ask that they already know and hope to embarrass you. It's the sort of thing he used to do
    Awkward, Psychology, Sexuality, Developmental psychology, Sexual intercourse, Normal distribution, Child, difficult topic, need of better communication skills  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby is right.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uno reverse that embarrassment and whip out a dick pic of your own.

/Being on a government list is totally worth the joke.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just tell them that's what you call all their selfies
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 850x478]


I'd rather get sent a picture of a penis.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Daddy, what's a dickpic? Mommy, what is sinkdick? Chef, where's the clitoris?"
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a dickpic might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Silent Night" or whatever Xmas song . . . "Round yon virgin"

5 year-old me (1972): "Mom, what's a virgin?"

Mom (1972): "A young woman who hasn't had sex"

Me: "What's sex?"

Mom: "When a man places his penis inside a woman"

Yeah, I still remember that conversation 50 years later.

/ And my Mom is 85 this summer and still rockikng it.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: What a dickpic might look like

[Fark user image 255x252]


Samantha Stevens has two dicks.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just show them.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


send me the number. i'll take care of it.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"It's on of these."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They misheard.

media.hswstatic.comView Full Size
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"It's a picture of a dick.  Don't they teach you anything at that school?"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, man!  Triple dik dik'ed! Happy Valentine's Day!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pre-emptive strike.  Ask them first.
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Oh, man!  Triple dik dik'ed! Happy Valentine's Day!


dik pic thread
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
si.comView Full Size
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Oh, man!  Triple dik dik'ed! Happy Valentine's Day!


Dik dik, dik dik, dik dik'd.  It's like the old Craigslist all over again.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If they ask you what a dickfor is, however, they have problems.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Subby is right.


Then I just send them one.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby... the kid doesn't know until they've experienced the glory(hole) days of old school Fark photoshop threads.

I've seen stuff that makes a senseless 1960s Vietnam napalming look like Sesame Street.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Say men are like elephants, they are large smelly and shiat everywhere while measuring their trunks.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The serious answer would be to seize the opportunity to have a short, age-appropriate discussion and explain why you don't send/tolerate unsollcited dick pics (depending on your child's gender), hopefully nudging your child towards being a better person.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: The serious answer would be to seize the opportunity to have a short, age-appropriate discussion and explain why you don't send/tolerate unsollcited dick pics WITHOUT A WELL WRITTEN CRITIQUE IN IMAMBIC PENTAMETER


Ftfm
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://clip.cafe/waynes-world-1992/as-if-wouldnt-notice/
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: [Fark user image 515x600]


The original famous Ray's Jackalope.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you cant write at least 2 stanzas of a Misfits song after beholding the awesomeness of my tiny trouser hog, then you dont deserve to glimpse its inadequate splendor
 
groverpm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: dionysusaur: Subby is right.

Then I just send them one.


img1.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kinda like subby's mom sending poon prints to fellows in prison, looking for conjugal action.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I keep telling my kids not to use words they don't know, to look them up first.  They don't.  And sometimes it's something rule34-ish.

So I calmly explain it to them while they cringe and try to escape the situation.
 
groverpm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Kinda like subby's mom sending poon prints to fellows in prison, looking for conjugal action.


She told me to tell ya yer da says hello.
 
AuggieEast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A Dick Pick can also be one of a series of live Grateful Dead concert recordings. There were 36 volumes in all. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Dick%27s_Picks_albums
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Mommy, what does 'dikpik' mean?"

"It means your teacher is an idiot for giving you that last assignment. The educational experience of writing to your local senator or congressman provides all the wrong kinds of education nowadays."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
d.giro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tothekor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: The serious answer would be to seize the opportunity to have a short, age-appropriate discussion and explain why you don't send/tolerate unsollcited dick pics (depending on your child's gender), hopefully nudging your child towards being a better person.


That seems like a lot of work.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

