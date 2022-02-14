 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Camilla tests positive for coronavirus. Gonzo is heartbroken   (bbc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivermectin will finally make sense.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why the long face?
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: Ivermectin will finally make sense.


Does it work on Rottweilers?
 
Milk D
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
read that as Carmela.
cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Ivermectin will finally make sense.


Bravo
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does she get to be queen eventually, or is it like a Prince Philip thing?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a cornwall might look like:

media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
hereinNC
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Am I so old that I only got that reference?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
derio42
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gonzo sings for Camila
Youtube UPRL0RZsKWM
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Does she get to be queen eventually, or is it like a Prince Philip thing?


It's always been the case that the husband of a queen is a prince but the wife of a king is a queen consort, but when Camilla and Charles married, it was decided she would not get that title.

But, Elizabeth recently declared Camilla would be queen consort, which she had previously refused.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Queen Liz soon to be seen bouncing around her castle in this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hereinNC: Am I so old that I only got that reference?

[i.pinimg.com image 449x479]


That was actually my first thought.   I started RTFA expecting Muppets, and all I got was some wrinkly old grifters.
 
drxym
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is one of those rare occasions where horse medicine might actually be the right treatment for COVID.
 
