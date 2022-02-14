 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US News)   The donors to the Canadian truckers just got doxed   (usnews.com) divider line
172
    More: News  
•       •       •

4913 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Feb 2022 at 12:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



172 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
TFG's 2024 mailing list is off to a good start.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
David Dennison I
David Dennison II
John Barron
Sir Johnald Barron the First
John Barron Esquire
Two Scoops Johnson
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These people consistently get the worst IT.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ginni Thomas, I presume.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The suspense is killing me
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One person used their DOJ email address. I assume they're going to have a quick trip to HR today.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Russian names/companies?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was, "doxxed".
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: David Dennison I
David Dennison II
John Barron
Sir Johnald Barron the First
John Barron Esquire
Two Scoops Johnson


TFG giving money to supporters? Never happening.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
niiiiiiice
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: These people consistently get the worst IT.


Also they attract motivated and skilled enemies
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: These people consistently get the worst IT.


I imagine that they asked their contractors to produce an MVP app....and promised payment once the app was built. But then didn't pay and put the MVP up into production. Meanwhile the dev's knew that getting paid was going to be a challenge so they did a very minimum effort build to check the boxes of their contract.

Though I have to wonder how they managed to get past PCI compliance. I have been raked over the coals for the most minor stuff on larger eComm sites.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was just one word.

Hydra
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS)

Heh.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: I thought it was, "doxxed".


That's if you're behind 2 proxies. These idiots were only behind 1

/ 7 is the magic number of proxies to be behind. You never hear about someone getting doxxxxxxxed
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thirty megabytes of data?  Is this a database for right-wing ants?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ginni Thomas, I presume.


Cruella DeVos as well?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RELEASE THE DILDOS!
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Reuters could neither immediately confirm the hack nor the leak claims"

*stink-eye intensifies*
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet I know where they're coming from.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booger42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent. These chuckefarks need to be named and shamed and shown to the dimwits of the Free Dumb Convoy/ occupation how they have been played and manipulated as chumps.

Go the fark hone
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a terribly delicious bit of karma.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DDoS said that, because the donor information contains sensitive personal information, it would not be making the data available publicly but will instead be offering it to "journalists and researchers."

Oh hai I'm a researcher, plz give.
 
LagerVsAle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: One person used their DOJ email address. I assume they're going to have a quick trip to HR today.



Naw. If they're a guppy, their supervisor will have a Teams meeting with them and a letter of reprimand will be placed in their file and just as quickly removed.

If they're a contractor, they're gone.  Vaporized.   No longer exists
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: How many Russian names/companies?


probably none... a lot from russian ip addresses... but the names and companies are all neatly laundered through US identities... shell companies, pacs, super pacs, chamber of commerce, NRA, ...
 
Airius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: to check the boxes of their contract.

Though I have to wonder how they managed to get past PCI compliance. I have been raked over the coals for the most minor stuff on larger eComm sites.


They didn't.... they used tokenization and an embedded 3rd party PCI processor like almost everyone does now, and they were not large enough to trigger those derivative PCI thresholds yet.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see some legal pressure pressed on some of the larger donors to see if they were washing the donations on behalf of a third party.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: These people consistently get the worst IT.


Might be simpler than that -- stupid passwords or admins who use real data on reset questions that just happens to also be available on their social media account.  Some social engineering to get admin's emails and a couple password resets later, voila.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

booger42: Excellent. These chuckefarks need to be named and shamed and shown to the dimwits of the Free Dumb Convoy/ occupation how they have been played and manipulated as chumps.

Go the fark hone


You'll know them by their red hats.  And their flags.  And their commemorative Kim Jong Un/Turmp gold medallions.  And their crippling credit card debt.  And their 430 credit score.  I could go on.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huggermugger: Thirty megabytes of data?  Is this a database for right-wing ants?


Unless you are storing text as uncompressed TIFF, 30mb is couple hundred thousand records in a well tuned DB.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I could get paid for not doing my job because I disagree with rules.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: One person used their DOJ email address. I assume they're going to have a quick trip to HR today.


How did you find this out, if you don't mind me asking. Looking for ammunition for some right wing family members supporting this conservative whine fest here in Cunuckistan.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunday the website redirected to a domain "givesendgone[.]wtf" which showed a video from the Disney film "Frozen"

Heh.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: The suspense is killing me


I hope it lasts.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm tired of reading about wingnut sites being hacked without the names being revealed. I don't care about the small fry who are cadging $5 out of MeeMaw's Social Security check to stick it to the man. I want to hear about the millionaires and billionaires who are funding insurrection.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is a Christian fundraising site anyway? We don't have Christian banks or Christian grocery stores? What makes a fundraising site Christian?

(These are rhetorical questions. We all know what it really means.)
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just where were these donations going to?  Was there some central organization leading this to distribute the funds?  Did they have a list of individual truckers that would get the funds?   The whole thing sounded like a scam from the beginning.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ginni Thomas, I presume.


The DeVos and Prince families, I'm sure.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: How many Russian names/companies?


https://twitter.com/amaramarasingam/status/1493094828531462146?s=21

Mostly from US and CA sources.

Since-removed screenshots of some of the data were filled with messages from people telling them they're doing God's work.  So this fundraising was likely promoted through religious channels and/or social media overlapping same.

The data is in the wild if you want to look for it.  Check twitter.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: I wish I could get paid for not doing my job because I disagree with rules.


Do not believe the narrative. Most of the people involved are not truckers. I would not be surprised if the same applied to donors.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a theft of personal and financial data by hackers, a lawless attack on persons exercising their First Amendment rights to donate money to a worthy cause.

In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*squints*
Man Date!
Free Dom!
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Airius: goodncold: to check the boxes of their contract.

Though I have to wonder how they managed to get past PCI compliance. I have been raked over the coals for the most minor stuff on larger eComm sites.

They didn't.... they used tokenization and an embedded 3rd party PCI processor like almost everyone does now, and they were not large enough to trigger those derivative PCI thresholds yet.


Millions of $$ monthly would have gotten them in the top tiers of merchants. Usually you would get an audit of some kind for that from a 3rd party.

VISA should be mighty interested now anyways. Doubtful they will be able to take CC's going forward.
I had a charity site go from $50K a month to $250K a month and VISA shut down transactions while waiting for clarification as to why it jumped so much from one month to the next. (and yes VISA not the payment processor)
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: ajgeek: I thought it was, "doxxed".

That's if you're behind 2 proxies. These idiots were only behind 1

/ 7 is the magic number of proxies to be behind. You never hear about someone getting doxxxxxxxed


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
internet security is a lie...
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my!
The Rachel Show with Ari Velshi should be particularly fun to watch this evening.
 
Displayed 50 of 172 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.