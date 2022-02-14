 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Picture this. You're a trail groomer. Out there in the middle of nowhere, just grooming along, when suddenly, a riderless snowmobile slams into you
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Traffic, it can happen even when there is no road.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Traffic, it can happen even when there is no road.


or driver.
Who knew?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That sucks.  But hey - free snowmobile!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Elon Musk's side project.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What a trail groomer might look like during the summer when there isn't an empty snowmobile threat..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nimbull: What a trail groomer might look like during the summer when there isn't an empty snowmobile threat..

[Fark user image 279x277]


WE AIN'T FOUND SHIAT!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Darry- 'The snowmobile swam ashore & went for help after the rider sank?'
Dan - 'When dafuq didz self-driving sleds hits the market?'
Wayne - 'When Elon Musk remembered that he has Canuckian citizenship.'
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is Doug Ford OK?

/the punchline to that joke is from Canada. You wouldn't get it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No one was injured in the crash, but officials say Lloyd was issued a summons for unreasonable speed. She said she won't dispute the summons.

That's surprising.  I just assume all snowmobile drivers are also drunk.  Maybe it's just a Wisconsin thing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Great, is Tesla testing snowmobiles now?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: No one was injured in the crash, but officials say Lloyd was issued a summons for unreasonable speed. She said she won't dispute the summons.

That's surprising.  I just assume all snowmobile drivers are also drunk.  Maybe it's just a Wisconsin thing.


I think it's just a snowmachine culture thing. My uncle and his buddies back home would do bar crawls on them in Ontario.
 
