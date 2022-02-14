 Skip to content
(CNN) Americans are less likely to have sex and get married than ever before.
37
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Marriage is a convenient way to reduce sex, that's for damn sure...
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I like that the younger generation pretends they invented sex and they are apparently prudes who sit at home and jerk off.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thanks to 40 years of Reaganomics, most people's ability to provide for themselves has severely decreased. Dating, sex, and marriage are what societies do when they're carefree and people aren't worried about their individual future, the future of the country, or the future of the species. Right now there is significant concern for all three.

Sorry they're not producing future soldiers, wage slaves, and consumers for you, big business, but this is an obvious result of decades of your own desired socioeconomic policies.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Free. Internet. Porn.

I rest my case your honor.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah that seems like a lot of hassle.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Considering that sex education in the US has always been bad, and is actually getting worse, this isn't a surprise.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Happy sexual chocolates day.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fano: I like that the younger generation pretends they invented sex and they are apparently prudes who sit at home and jerk off.


"TIK TOCKER INVENTS MASTURBATION"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Thanks to 40 years of Reaganomics, most people's ability to provide for themselves has severely decreased. Dating, sex, and marriage are what societies do when they're carefree and people aren't worried about their individual future, the future of the country, or the future of the species.


That, and people realizing they don't have to go on dates and pursue spouses to be happy (despite what Hollywood propaganda says).  Even if I had zero debt, I would still prefer the bachelor life.  There are plenty of immigrants coming in to this country to keep the population numbers up, I don't need to procreate.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
End-stage capitalism sees the child-rearing years as optimized for office productivity.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Considering that sex education in the US has always been bad, and is actually getting worse, this isn't a surprise.


The birthrate fell, and has been falling since 2008. I'm having a hard time telling how "bad sex education" meams less kids and sex. were all the kids watching porn, reading the karma sutra, and had plenty of birth control in the 1930s at 3.2 kids per adult?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
... But especially not with you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrparks: Happy sexual chocolates day.


Let's get the music going then. (NSFW)

Günther - Ding Dong Song (2004) (Music Video)
Youtube uUYpIyWPKGk
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OK by me. My wife, Morgan Fairchild, barely lets me up for air.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: mrparks: Happy sexual chocolates day.

Let's get the music going then. (NSFW)

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uUYpIyWPKGk]


Yeah, baby!

Gunther - Tutti Frutti Summer Love
Youtube v3sNARLNu_Y
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I spent the past half century watching people struggle to survive in America. Divorce and other family issues raging. My own family experiencing issues with my one uncle getting taken to the cleaner by his wife and he ended up so depressed he shot himself in the back the throat where my Dad (direct brother) found him in a pool of his own blood dead.

I spent my high school years sent to one of those christian schools where they basically crucified you if you kissed a girl and if you got her pregnant you were both given the boot. So sexuality was pretty demonized at that point which doesn't really contribute to healthy relationships between genders I think because you a fear of god that you'll be stoned if you look at her wrong or she looks at you wrong.

Throw on the fact that conservatism/government is evil movements alive and well during the 80's through Reagan and you got one hell of a stew brewing to mess up peoples lives. Yes America became a big boy on the world stage block but it's also a crumbling and corrupt big boy. Oh well, things are much worse then what they were when I was growing up and yet also better in ways. I'm not sure how that over all evens out but if the corruption and religion can be removed from Government I think it'd be a better place. Doubt there's the will to do that though as the SuperPAC legalized bribery checks roll in to campaigns.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The future is bleak if you have less than 100 million in generational wealth
 
JRoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm just waiting for the sweet embrace of death to get me out of this police-state debt-enslavement factory.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Thanks to 40 years of Reaganomics, most people's ability to provide for themselves has severely decreased. Dating, sex, and marriage are what societies do when they're carefree and people aren't worried about their individual future, the future of the country, or the future of the species. Right now there is significant concern for all three.

Sorry they're not producing future soldiers, wage slaves, and consumers for you, big business, but this is an obvious result of decades of your own desired socioeconomic policies.


We've been over this before.  The drop in birthrates is in no way attached to Reaganomics or any other economic policy.  Finland's birth rate has been dropping for 40 years despite the most family friendly policies on Earth.  It's dropping *everywhere*- as soon as people have good access to contraceptives the birthrate plummets

Marriage and or sex?  I'll blame the porns.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Thanks to 40 years of Reaganomics, most people's ability to provide for themselves has severely decreased. Dating, sex, and marriage are what societies do when they're carefree and people aren't worried about their individual future, the future of the country, or the future of the species. Right now there is significant concern for all three.

Sorry they're not producing future soldiers, wage slaves, and consumers for you, big business, but this is an obvious result of decades of your own desired socioeconomic policies.


I'm impressed that, for once, you didn't blame Democrats. There's hope for you yet!
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: ... But especially not with you.


... Definitely not with me.

Wait, what?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People never put their damn phones down, they much rather talk virtually to people, "sex" will probably go up in the metaverse
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nimbull: So sexuality was pretty demonized at that point


My favorite cognitive dissonance with the religious folk is how sex is simultaneously:
1. Something so pure and special that it should only be shared between a married couple to the exclusion of any outside partners.
2. If there is sexual dysfunction in the marriage (one partner doesn't want to and won't put out for the other), it's no big deal and shouldn't be anything to divorce or separate over and shouldn't cause anger in the relationship.

Sex is simultaneously "no big deal" and also "so important you should only share it with each other."
 
IDisposable
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Thanks to 40 years of Reaganomics, most people's ability to provide for themselves has severely decreased. Dating, sex, and marriage are what societies do when they're carefree and people aren't worried about their individual future, the future of the country, or the future of the species. Right now there is significant concern for all three.

Sorry they're not producing future soldiers, wage slaves, and consumers for you, big business, but this is an obvious result of decades of your own desired socioeconomic policies.


Huh?  That isn't even close to right.

The birth rate was MUCH higher in the olden days (when obviously life was a lot harder).  It has, for the most part, been steadily dropping for the last 200 years.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1037156/crude-birth-rate-us-1800-2020/

There's the notable exception of a steep decline during the Great Depression / World War II, followed by it ticking back up during the post-war baby boom, followed by a sharper decline after birth control became more common.  But for the most part, it's a pretty even decline for our nation's entire history.

You can argue about why the birth rate has been declining for 200 years, but it certainly did not start with the 1980s.
 
GORDON
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
1.  Women aren't settling for less-than-ideal guys.  10 women can "scratch the itch" with the same beautiful man on Tinder, now.

2.  Divorces have historically been biased against men, especially when children are involved.  Sometimes lessons get learned.

3.  Being asexual (or just not reproducing) is becoming fashionable.  Some people like being included in a group no matter how weird it is.

4.  And finally, there is biological evidence that when a population fills its niche, sometimes reproduction can fall off.  This has been predicted in the human population for decades.
 
Calypsocookie [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
1) Haven't been on a date in 3 years because (ahem) covid
2) Sex has A LOT of consequences for women
3) free Corn
4) my vibrator has never failed me, not even once, and it's 100% care free
5) I have ZERO drive to go back to dating, I did it for almost 20 years and it never went right. I think I'm just meant to be alone.
6) cats are AWESOME
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, we DO live in Idiocracy..
 
thornhill
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Thanks to 40 years of Reaganomics, most people's ability to provide for themselves has severely decreased. Dating, sex, and marriage are what societies do when they're carefree and people aren't worried about their individual future, the future of the country, or the future of the species. Right now there is significant concern for all three.

Sorry they're not producing future soldiers, wage slaves, and consumers for you, big business, but this is an obvious result of decades of your own desired socioeconomic policies.


The complete opposite is true. Marrying for love is a recent phenomenon. Like, maybe 100 years.

Compared to just 40 years ago, it's way easier to get by being single. For example, in the 70s and 80s, interest rates on mortgages were in the teens, and down-payments were over 20 percent. It's way easier to be a homeowner and single today.
 
miscreant
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My nephew (19), who is a good looking guy and seems very sweet, has no interest in pursuing a relationship. I mean, he's in school and working close to full time, so the time he would have to spend on dating or a partner is very limited to start, but I think even if that wasn't the case, he wouldn't be particularly interested. Seems happy to just be doing him at least for the moment

As for the card thing... lots of people don't want to pay for expensive cards that will then be trashed at the end of the day. Younger generations aren't exactly rolling in money
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Free. Internet. Porn.

I rest my case your honor.


Cock Carousel.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

miscreant: My nephew (19), who is a good looking guy and seems very sweet, has no interest in pursuing a relationship. I mean, he's in school and working close to full time, so the time he would have to spend on dating or a partner is very limited to start, but I think even if that wasn't the case, he wouldn't be particularly interested. Seems happy to just be doing him at least for the moment


Honestly, good on him. There will be plenty of time for relationship drama later.  He's doing exactly what he should.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IDisposable: AdmirableSnackbar: Thanks to 40 years of Reaganomics, most people's ability to provide for themselves has severely decreased. Dating, sex, and marriage are what societies do when they're carefree and people aren't worried about their individual future, the future of the country, or the future of the species. Right now there is significant concern for all three.

Sorry they're not producing future soldiers, wage slaves, and consumers for you, big business, but this is an obvious result of decades of your own desired socioeconomic policies.

Huh?  That isn't even close to right.

The birth rate was MUCH higher in the olden days (when obviously life was a lot harder).  It has, for the most part, been steadily dropping for the last 200 years.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1037156/crude-birth-rate-us-1800-2020/

There's the notable exception of a steep decline during the Great Depression / World War II, followed by it ticking back up during the post-war baby boom, followed by a sharper decline after birth control became more common.  But for the most part, it's a pretty even decline for our nation's entire history.

You can argue about why the birth rate has been declining for 200 years, but it certainly did not start with the 1980s.


The industrial revolution made conceiving 10 kids so 5 could survive obsolete.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

miscreant: My nephew (19), who is a good looking guy and seems very sweet, has no interest in pursuing a relationship. I mean, he's in school and working close to full time, so the time he would have to spend on dating or a partner is very limited to start, but I think even if that wasn't the case, he wouldn't be particularly interested. Seems happy to just be doing him at least for the moment

As for the card thing... lots of people don't want to pay for expensive cards that will then be trashed at the end of the day. Younger generations aren't exactly rolling in money


Neither one of my sons (31 and 27) have a partner or any interest in dating. They don't see the point.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: miscreant: My nephew (19), who is a good looking guy and seems very sweet, has no interest in pursuing a relationship. I mean, he's in school and working close to full time, so the time he would have to spend on dating or a partner is very limited to start, but I think even if that wasn't the case, he wouldn't be particularly interested. Seems happy to just be doing him at least for the moment

As for the card thing... lots of people don't want to pay for expensive cards that will then be trashed at the end of the day. Younger generations aren't exactly rolling in money

Neither one of my sons (31 and 27) have a partner or any interest in dating. They don't see the point.


Studies of historical human populations have led smarter than myself folks to conclude that roughly 50% of humans reproduce and that ratio has always been about the same throughout modern (200,000ya) human existence.

IE half of all people you know will, on average, be childless their entire life, man, woman, or otherwise.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thornhill: AdmirableSnackbar: Thanks to 40 years of Reaganomics, most people's ability to provide for themselves has severely decreased. Dating, sex, and marriage are what societies do when they're carefree and people aren't worried about their individual future, the future of the country, or the future of the species. Right now there is significant concern for all three.

Sorry they're not producing future soldiers, wage slaves, and consumers for you, big business, but this is an obvious result of decades of your own desired socioeconomic policies.

The complete opposite is true. Marrying for love is a recent phenomenon. Like, maybe 100 years.

Compared to just 40 years ago, it's way easier to get by being single. For example, in the 70s and 80s, interest rates on mortgages were in the teens, and down-payments were over 20 percent. It's way easier to be a homeowner and single today.


Your last sentence betrays how completely out of touch you are with the people being discussed in TFA.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Years ago had a nice young lady break up with me because I didn't want to have kids, not that I hate kids or anything I just figured I would not be able to afford one and with the environment on the way to the toilet I didn't want them to have to deal with that crap.
 
