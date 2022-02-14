 Skip to content
(NPR)   Idaho enters the perfume market, and their chosen smell is exactly what you'd expect it to be   (npr.org) divider line
    French fries, Potato, Idaho Potato Commission, McDonald's, Fish and chips  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have expected some sort of hog musk. They could have just called it "Feral."
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think "Idaho Perfume" will sell well in urban markets.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going with Freedom Fries.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wineintro.comView Full Size

It does have a fine bouquet
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sasquatch piss?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tater farts?
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a exclusive brand called Private Idaho.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While we are on the subject of scents, why do they make so many different fragrances of shampoos if it is considered a social fupar to go around sniffing hair?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eau de potato
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Failure?
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The fragrance, which the commission says captures "one of the world's most irresistible scents," is made from distilled Idaho potatoes..."

There are other, more interesting things that you can distill from potatoes.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I was expecting cow shiat...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I feel like a cologne that smelled newborn baby heads would be a big hit. Wash your clothes in Dreft, put a couple drops of Fertility™ by Calvin Klein on and - WHOPPO! - someone is clothing and feeding you.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm happy not knowing what white supremacist militias smell like.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fano: [wineintro.com image 500x375]
It does have a fine bouquet


Would you like to smell the bottle cap?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I'm happy not knowing what white supremacist militias smell like.


BO and cordite?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I want to put this on my junk and get a date with a large woman.
 
wutevr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fried (and frying) potatoes is a great smell but not as a personal fragrance.

Southern Idaho has a blend of the smell of cow ass, dust, malathion, and burning grassland.  Not exactly underwear dropping aroma.....
 
neongoats
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was going to guess the scent of methamphetamine and white supremacists.
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anyone who has worked as a fry cook can tell you: the smell does NOT bring in the ladies.

Or maybe that was just me.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...aaand that's just proof of how fat Americans are.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: I want to put this on my junk and get a date with a large woman.


Scented not flavoured.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now I know why working at Burger King, wearing that ridiculous double-knit polyester shirt, made me such a chick magnet in High School.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DrMaturin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I had no idea how pretty Idaho was until I got there...
 
Dwedit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Idaho feedlot?
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to be "Deer Piss".
 
anfrind
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bonus fact: the russet potato is often called the Idaho potato because Idaho grows so many of them, but the russet was actually developed by Luther Burbank, who spent most of his life in California and never set foot in Idaho.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I once did not stop for the night in Jerome, Idaho because it stunk like shiat and I could smell it from the freeway.   Rode on to Twin Falls instead.

Jerome, Arizona is a really nice place, though.  Smells like wine.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

anfrind: Bonus fact: the russet potato is often called the Idaho potato because Idaho grows so many of them, but the russet was actually developed by Luther Burbank, who spent most of his life in California and never set foot in Idaho.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/I saved $700 on my car insurance
//but I still became my father
 
