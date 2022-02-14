 Skip to content
(Slate)   You've decided that the only thing missing from your Tinder profile is a picture of a fish, but which one? Which. One. Well, don't worry. Slate's got your back   (slate.com)
    Max Beckmann, Male, photos of men, Female, The Mating Season, Fishing, Woman, German artist Max Beckmann  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

/is there any other answer?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 760x985]
/is there any other answer?


Yup, there is.


carolinacountry.com
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was hoping for something good, got catfished by article.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the one from suck dot com
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They call me the Happy Fisherman.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
preview.redd.it


cdn.cnn.com
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Any fish except the sole.  Because everyone knows...  Sole has no eyes

/Roger Waters
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Despite what the article claims, I think it does make sense to include a fish.  If you care enough about fishing to have a fish on your profile then you should only want to attract women who are interested in fishing
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ooh, can we do an article for the women about which type of hiking gear they should be wearing in their obligatory hiking photo?

(It's been a while since I was on Tinder, is that still a thing?)

(How about profiles with nothing but group pictures, forcing you to go through them to determine which person is the same across all of them?)
 
zez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is it this one?

i5.walmartimages.com
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
c.tenor.com
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Probably a coelacanth because most of the people who see me on Tinder thought I was dead.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Despite what the article claims, I think it does make sense to include a fish.  If you care enough about fishing to have a fish on your profile then you should only want to attract women who are interested in fishing


I think the point they're trying to make but not doing a great job at making is many (most?) of these guys don't care enough about fishing for that, nor are they looking to connect with a woman over shared interest in fishing.  It's their photo from a fishing charter they did one time on vacation.  Having commiserated with several women-friends of mine over online dating, that kind of photo basically reads to a lot of women like the photographic equivalent of a cheesy pickup line.  It sounds cool and funny or whatever to you, the guy.  But the woman has seen it/heard it probably 20 times that day alone, and so it makes you seem like background noise.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, if your profile needs translation:
Fark user image
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: Ooh, can we do an article for the women about which type of hiking gear they should be wearing in their obligatory hiking photo?

(It's been a while since I was on Tinder, is that still a thing?)

(How about profiles with nothing but group pictures, forcing you to go through them to determine which person is the same across all of them?)


Six photos: group, different group, distant single photo, group (with birthday balloon numbers), single with sunglasses, group
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 760x985]
/is there any other answer?


I'll get the lights.
 
