(NPR)   This Valentine's Day, consider celebrating the traditional way: drunk, naked, and bloody   (npr.org) divider line
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
More naked? How much more naked can it be?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Our blood or someone else's?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sure, when ancient Roman women get drunk and naked and demand to get hit with the flayed hides of animals, it's "for fertility," but when I do it it's all "ma'am this is a tannery" and they call the cops.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's the perfect day for lining your enemies against the wall and machine gunning them.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stop kink shaming!
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Come on, we should do something special for Valentine's Day!  That's just a regular Tuesday.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Spartapuss: More naked? How much more naked can it be?


pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
