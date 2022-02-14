 Skip to content
(Axios)   The pandemic has changed rush hour, confusing Chris Tucker   (axios.com) divider line
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. We have an entire infrastructure based on everyone leaving their house at the same time and then going home all at the same time. We are clearly over capacity for that infrastructure. If instead we could stagger everyone's working times we could stop putting so much effort into building new roads and transportation just to satisfy 2 manufactured peaks 5 days a week.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> Many companies have given up on their return-to-office plans because of all the unknowns. Nor have they figured out the concept of hybrid work, making new traffic patterns hard to predict.

It's been 2 years of hybrid work, what do you mean they haven't figured it out?

Just because traffic departments haven't figured out the road impact doesn't mean businesses aren't stabilized on the new habits.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, ok, 55 hours a year, about an hour a week? Calling bullshiat
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In Atlanta, morning rush hour ends probably around 10 AM and the afternoon rush hour starts at 2. It's pretty much becoming an all day heavy traffic pattern. I'm sure this is also true for other large metro areas.
 
kindms
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ive been informed by 2 clients they will not be renewing their offices leases and are moving fully remote

The biggest thing i hated about my job was the commute. I dont miss it at all. driving in off hours is totally fine since it only takes 1/2 the time when necessary
 
Olthoi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This chart is worthless without Boston.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

This


This
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Remote working is the deal.

I don't miss commuting and my boss doesn't miss renting an office for me.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

There's tradeoffs.  Even in an area without functioning commuter rail, thousands of people were taking organized 12- or 15-person vanpools around here every day in 2019.  With sporadic hybrid schedules and more loosey-goosey times (and people still not wanting to sit ass-to-cheek in a 15-pax van yet), that model is all but dead, which means more cars on the road not less.


There's tradeoffs.  Even in an area without functioning commuter rail, thousands of people were taking organized 12- or 15-person vanpools around here every day in 2019.  With sporadic hybrid schedules and more loosey-goosey times (and people still not wanting to sit ass-to-cheek in a 15-pax van yet), that model is all but dead, which means more cars on the road not less.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My boss was waxing poetic about how nice her hour+ commute is. "It's a nice time to just be with myself and listen to music blah blah blah."

It was in the context of them starting to want us to go back to the office even though I am far more productive and happier working from home. I wanted to say "It's not my fault you hate your husband and resent your autistic son and if your only 'me-time' is on your commute you should make life changes."
 
oopsboom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

this
if your business has been doing something for TWO YEARS and hasn't "figured it out" yet it deserves to fail and be replaced by a more effective competitor.

It's been 2 years of hybrid work, what do you mean they haven't figured it out?

Just because traffic departments haven't figured out the road impact doesn't mean businesses aren't stabilized on the new habits.


this
if your business has been doing something for TWO YEARS and hasn't "figured it out" yet it deserves to fail and be replaced by a more effective competitor.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You do not want to have an 100% off site job.  If you literally never have to come in to the office, your employer will eventually figure out they can pay somebody in India 20% of your salary to not come in to the office instead of paying you 100% to not come in to the office.
 
EBN-OZN [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I'm seeing transit buses heading down the freeway with maybe 6 or 8 pax, instead of being packed, like in pre-pandemic times.

But auto traffic is getting worse, so looks like more are opting to drive the commute.

There's tradeoffs.  Even in an area without functioning commuter rail, thousands of people were taking organized 12- or 15-person vanpools around here every day in 2019.  With sporadic hybrid schedules and more loosey-goosey times (and people still not wanting to sit ass-to-cheek in a 15-pax van yet), that model is all but dead, which means more cars on the road not less.


I'm seeing transit buses heading down the freeway with maybe 6 or 8 pax, instead of being packed, like in pre-pandemic times.

But auto traffic is getting worse, so looks like more are opting to drive the commute.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

On the other hand, it is much more expensive to run extra buses/trains during rush hour than to just have a steady level of service throughout the day.  Transit usage overall is still down 50-60% in the US compared to pre-pandemic levels, but by even more at peak periods and much less during non-peak periods.  If the service that is cut is extra peak service, this is okay; better than overall cuts.

There's tradeoffs.  Even in an area without functioning commuter rail, thousands of people were taking organized 12- or 15-person vanpools around here every day in 2019.  With sporadic hybrid schedules and more loosey-goosey times (and people still not wanting to sit ass-to-cheek in a 15-pax van yet), that model is all but dead, which means more cars on the road not less.


On the other hand, it is much more expensive to run extra buses/trains during rush hour than to just have a steady level of service throughout the day.  Transit usage overall is still down 50-60% in the US compared to pre-pandemic levels, but by even more at peak periods and much less during non-peak periods.  If the service that is cut is extra peak service, this is okay; better than overall cuts.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Let's all be surprised that our transportation departments, whose idea of problem solving is "add another lane", are stumped by the problem of "slow and gradual return to work, if at all".

They should be using this time to cut budgets for freeways and ramp up TRAINS

It's been 2 years of hybrid work, what do you mean they haven't figured it out?

Just because traffic departments haven't figured out the road impact doesn't mean businesses aren't stabilized on the new habits.


Let's all be surprised that our transportation departments, whose idea of problem solving is "add another lane", are stumped by the problem of "slow and gradual return to work, if at all".

They should be using this time to cut budgets for freeways and ramp up TRAINS
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Chris Tucker: the Man, the Legend.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Company I work for, in prepping to begin reopening our main offices, put out a survey last Friday.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Yeah the other stuff is great but the whole not getting sick thing.... that's my jam right there
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hey, we've got a commie over here!

It's been 2 years of hybrid work, what do you mean they haven't figured it out?

Just because traffic departments haven't figured out the road impact doesn't mean businesses aren't stabilized on the new habits.

Let's all be surprised that our transportation departments, whose idea of problem solving is "add another lane", are stumped by the problem of "slow and gradual return to work, if at all".

They should be using this time to cut budgets for freeways and ramp up TRAINS


Hey, we've got a commie over here!
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Geotpf: You do not want to have an 100% off site job.  If you literally never have to come in to the office, your employer will eventually figure out they can pay somebody in India 20% of your salary to not come in to the office instead of paying you 100% to not come in to the office.


Complete and utter BS.

This has been possible for decades now.  Every job that could be shipped to India, has been already.  Businesses don't employ people just to see them in an office for shiats and giggles.  They hire based on ability to get the job done, and fire accordingly.  Most CS and helpdesk jobs are in India because the expertise requirement is low.  Additionally, moving sensitive documents out of the country, into the hands of people who can't be held accountable via legal means (criminal prosecution, civil courts, etc.) is an absolute no-go for pretty much every business.

If your job is here in the US, it's because the company needs it to be in the US.  Outsourcing has been part of the business landscape for thirty years already.  Also, just because you come into the office today, doesn't mean your employer won't fire you and replace you with an offshore employee the very instant it makes better business sense to do so.  Entire IT departments are gone now for that exact reason - off-site work has absolutely nothing to do with those decisions.

Get yer head out of your ass, and stop trying to pass FUD over your own insecurities.  YOU feel the need to be in an office to feel validated.  Jobs go offshore regardless.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Problem is that, as I said before, transit use is down 50-60% of pre-pandemic levels; even higher during peak times.  Transit systems are cutting trains due to lack of patronage, not adding them, at least in the short term.

It's been 2 years of hybrid work, what do you mean they haven't figured it out?

Just because traffic departments haven't figured out the road impact doesn't mean businesses aren't stabilized on the new habits.

Let's all be surprised that our transportation departments, whose idea of problem solving is "add another lane", are stumped by the problem of "slow and gradual return to work, if at all".

They should be using this time to cut budgets for freeways and ramp up TRAINS


Problem is that, as I said before, transit use is down 50-60% of pre-pandemic levels; even higher during peak times.  Transit systems are cutting trains due to lack of patronage, not adding them, at least in the short term.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: > Many companies have given up on their return-to-office plans because of all the unknowns. Nor have they figured out the concept of hybrid work, making new traffic patterns hard to predict.

It's been 2 years of hybrid work, what do you mean they haven't figured it out?

Just because traffic departments haven't figured out the road impact doesn't mean businesses aren't stabilized on the new habits.


They haven't figured out how to marry two disparate facts.  1.  For many jobs, remote work works better nearly all around."  2.  If people work from home it's much harder to harass them, cock wave at them, and otherwise assert dominance in ways that would have silverback gorillas rolling their eyes.  The 2nd part is by far the most important one - it's no fun without peasants to sneer at and fark with.
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I remember a huge traffic shift in 2007/2008.  It was so drastic that I moved.  I'd just started a new job a couple years before and, with my office overlooking the freeway, I quickly figured out the traffic pattern.  Traffic from the south was light in the mornings and traffic to the south was light in the evenings.  A little pondering and research showed that the high-paid managers lived to the south and the proles lived to the north.  High paid people showed up and left whenever they felt like it so the traffic load was spread out.  I found a place to the south and had an easy commute.  Then the housing market scam blew up and tanked the economy.  The three letter people fired as many proles as they could but that meant they had to actually show up to work on time and stay all day.  My 20 minute commute from the south turned into an hour or more.  So I found a nice place to the north where the rent had been slashed by a third.  "I have a stable job."  "How soon can you move in?"  My commute was back to the 20 minute range.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Even if they don't replace you, your peers who do go in will be the beneficiaries of proximity bias, no matter how much companies says they adjust for that when considering advancement.


Even if they don't replace you, your peers who do go in will be the beneficiaries of proximity bias, no matter how much companies says they adjust for that when considering advancement.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

This is also true.  If you are out of sight, you will also be out of mind when it comes to things like raises and promotions.

I can also see things like housing cost-of-living bonuses being repealed.  If you don't have to come into the San Francisco office any more, don't expect the living-in-San-Francisco bonus any more.

Even if they don't replace you, your peers who do go in will be the beneficiaries of proximity bias, no matter how much companies says they adjust for that when considering advancement.


This is also true.  If you are out of sight, you will also be out of mind when it comes to things like raises and promotions.

I can also see things like housing cost-of-living bonuses being repealed.  If you don't have to come into the San Francisco office any more, don't expect the living-in-San-Francisco bonus any more.
 
Beerbarian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In others, the evening rush started earlier - as early as 3 or 4pm.

There is this thing for in-person school called "carline". I hope you never have to experience it, but with school bus routes being cancelled because of driver shortages, this time slot is part of that push.
 
