(Kent Online)   Local reporter decides to waste a day on full pay by taking a visit to a Pet Psychic who communicates with her Scottish Terrier in Brazil. The experience goes pretty much as you'd expect   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hooferatheart: [Fark user image 425x318]


The black one wants you to do the laundry and the white one is disturbed by the amount of clutter on top of the dresser.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How does a Scottish Terrier know brazil?  Don't you need fingers to read those little bumps.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cold reading is a powerful skill..

There's nothing psychic about it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Sam did make a few mistakes here and there at the start, but the accuracy of some of her answers was incredible."

Sam can really hit the bullseye, except for those times when she doesn't and misses the target entirely. It's unbelievable!

"She mentioned something out of the blue, without me asking or giving any hints at all."

Ah yes, "eat less sugar".  Groundbreaking stuff that barely affects anyone. A veritable needle in the haystack.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I met a pet psychic. I went to a New Age event many years ago. The price of admission included three sessions with whomever you wanted who was present that day. One was a pet psychic. I'd never heard of any such thing. I had to check that out because it sounded so ridiculous, but as they said on "The X Files", I wanted to believe. :). She wanted a picture of my cat, and she told me he didn't get along with the other cats, which was true. There was a 50/50 chance she'd get that right. She was way off about all the other things about this goofy cat. She loved his picture, though. She wanted to adopt him. I liked her. She was nice, but this was all bullshiat. That New Age event was fun for a day, so I can relate to this article. Psychics do prey on people's grief and vulnerabilities, though. It's best to avoid them. Deep down, I wish all that psychic, ESP, hoo ha stuff was real, but of course it's not.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Strangely, no pet psychic seems to ever come up with "Why am I in an office with my owner and a cosplayer bent on 'middle eastern sheik'?","There are no biscuits in here.." or "Is this couch edible?"
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
History will look back on our generations as a sad display of mental illness.
Geez.
 
Stantz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ms_lara_croft: I liked her. She was nice, but this was all bullshiat


QI | Stephen's Message To Psychics And Mediums
Youtube WvkQ6sNo2W4
 
patrick767
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Her main role is to act as a bridge between us and our pets by communicating with them through energy.
When I first heard her describing the job, I actually found it quite interesting, as I do believe in the power of energy.

Energy. It has power. Brilliant!

"Their bond is incredibly strong. I've learned from animals that we can change species in each lifetime. And in a past life, your dad was Oliver's son. And that's why he is always so protective of him.
"In another life, they were also colleagues, and worked together alchemically, as in they were probably wizards."

The family dog was the reporter's dad's dad in a previous life, but he came back as a dog. Her dad's dog. They were wizards. I can't make this sound more ludicrous than she did.
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I do believe in the power of energy."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Stantz: ms_lara_croft: I liked her. She was nice, but this was all bullshiat

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/WvkQ6sNo2W4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Yup, that video nailed it. Harry Houdini was big on exposing psychic frauds too, wasn't he?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sam lives in Tunbridge Wells and has been an animal communicator since 2009 after leaving a corporate job at a wealth management company.
Her main role is to act as a bridge between us and our pets by communicating with them through energy.
When I first heard her describing the job, I actually found it quite interesting, as I do believe in the power of energy.

A strange sense of relief hit me upon reading this utter lunacy, because then I knew, balls to bones, that our apparent insanity isn't due to the peculiarities of American culture, or unique to the United States. It's just that far too many humans are far too easy to bamboozle, and far too stupid to realize that they've been bamboozled.

I mean, holy farking shiatballs.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No one really wants a pet psychic or someone that can talk to animals.  The things they would say about us...  Best to keep that quiet.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Gullible reporter with dog gets cold reading, believes results" would've worked, too.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: History will look back on our generations as a sad display of mental illness.
Geez.


If it's any consolation, it already does. We've exhibited these behaviors & patterns for thousands of years. That's the thing - this isn't new. It's just surprising that, in an age where we can actually manipulate the very stuff of reality, explore other worlds, and teach our own bodies new tricks when fighting disease, we're still bamboozled by this fundamental shiat.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: How does a Scottish Terrier know brazil?  Don't you need fingers to read those little bumps.


No, no, you're confusing it with those nuts - it's a Scottish Terrier. It's a fan of Bovril, that's all.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Cold reading is a powerful skill..

There's nothing psychic about it.


Everyone thinks they are immune, too, until someone hits them full blast with it. It feels uncanny.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I gave my friend a psychic reading as a joke gift on our very close-together birthdays and she did the same for me.
When we pulled up to the house, the curtains parted and we saw several heads peek out and then duck down.

Getting out of Katrina's dark blue crown Vickie, we rang the doorbell to be greeted by the most nervous middle-aged woman I've ever seen.

In answer to our questions, all she would say was "It will come to pass if you want it enough..."
She was terrified.
We left quickly before she had a heart attack.

We found out later that the Spokane Sheriffs department was investigating the local "Gypsy" population for fraud and trafficking in stolen property.

No wonder that poor woman thought we were two undercover cops complete with what was then, the cop car of choice.

It was in the eighties, so for years we would refer to ourselves as "Cagney and Lacy."
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Sam lives in Tunbridge Wells and has been an animal communicator since 2009 after leaving a corporate job at a wealth management company.
Her main role is to act as a bridge between us and our pets by communicating with them through energy.
When I first heard her describing the job, I actually found it quite interesting, as I do believe in the power of energy.

A strange sense of relief hit me upon reading this utter lunacy, because then I knew, balls to bones, that our apparent insanity isn't due to the peculiarities of American culture, or unique to the United States. It's just that far too many humans are far too easy to bamboozle, and far too stupid to realize that they've been bamboozled.

I mean, holy farking shiatballs.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It requires constant effort not to fall for these things. Because who doesn't have hope that there is a better answer, one in which our loved ones are always with us and free of suffering?
 
Stantz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ms_lara_croft: Yup, that video nailed it. Harry Houdini was big on exposing psychic frauds too, wasn't he?


Yep, the best person to discredit confidence tricksters is one who knows how to do it better than them
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuckdelux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For my birthday last summer, a family friend gave me a gift certificate for a psychic session with our little old rescue lady The Mama. According to the certificate, we can do this either in-person or via Zoom.

I was thinking that the Zoom wasn't such a bad idea.  The psychic will still be able to meet my cat, who is attracted to walking back and forth in front of the camera. Of course, if we do this in person then they can meet for real, and we can sip wine and have some laughs for a while.

I'm humoring my friend, of course. I know my cat pretty well after eleven years. The Mama went from a hissing and spitting feral to a cozy sweet fat housecat and she seems rather content these days.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.