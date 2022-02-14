 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Of course, wife was angry over husband shacking up with his girlfriend in backyard shed. But setting shed afire with gasoline, blowtorch while they're inside isn't productive   (kutv.com) divider line
33
33 Comments     (+0 »)
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wp.usatodaysports.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [wp.usatodaysports.com image 300x232]


Thread over.  Remember to tip your waitress.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"But setting shed afire with gasoline, blowtorch while they're inside isn't productive"

I think that depends entirely on the kind of productivity you are looking for!
 
brilett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Of course she's upset. That was where they first met.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Picture of the shed in question:

crypticrock.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brilett: Of course she's upset. That was where they first met.


Provo, UT?

Probably one of the cousins
 
ongbok
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I had a coworker a few years back, who was divorcing her husband because he moved a woman into their coach house under the guise that he was helping her get back on her feet. I guess from what she was saying that after a few months, he moved her into the house, then into their bed and then purposed that all three of them lived as a married group.

I just remember while she was explaining this all to us, we were like this.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's what she shed.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tiny homes - cute as a button until someone takes a dump dumps gasoline & lights a match in a jealous rage.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dryknife: That's what she shed.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ongbok: I had a coworker a few years back, who was divorcing her husband because he moved a woman into their coach house under the guise that he was helping her get back on her feet. I guess from what she was saying that after a few months, he moved her into the house, then into their bed and then purposed that all three of them lived as a married group.

I just remember while she was explaining this all to us, we were like this.

[i.imgflip.com image 680x450]


Okay, Sooo... what did she decide to do?  Also, where was she on the hot/crazy chart?
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She did wrong. But I'd wager this isn't her first violent crazy act. The husband surely knew this well, and he probably complained to his girlfriend about her doing such things. It's kind of like climbing into the cage and poking the tiger at the zoo.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Article says it was a butane torch. 100:1 says the real reason she burned the shed down is because hubby and the girl took all the meth and locked themselves in the shed.
 
cefm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wrong she in the she-shed.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"An accelerant sniffing K-9 gave a positive indication on the shoes and pants worn by [Robinson]," the arrest report stated.

Sure it did. It also detected marijuana, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and untaxed cigarettes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The shed was totally innocent and yet suffered the most.

butane torch

According to Hank Hill, That's a bastard gas.

And if the lady with the blow torch didn't yell "You wanna b--- job?   I'll give you a b--- job!" then she deserves to go to jail and learn how to be a proper villain.  I mean, that line writes itself.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Husband's reaction

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not sure which is the wife and which is the girl friend.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ya fark around ya find out.  Best to have the messy breakup and deal with the teary/yellies than for the other person to find you schtooping another person and then you need to deal with the stabby/burnies.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The proper order is:
1) Leave current partner
2) Find new partner

Too many people get those reversed, or skip step 1 altogether, and the next thing you know somebody's in the burn unit.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ongbok: I had a coworker a few years back, who was divorcing her husband because he moved a woman into their coach house under the guise that he was helping her get back on her feet. I guess from what she was saying that after a few months, he moved her into the house, then into their bed and then purposed that all three of them lived as a married group.



Well, she'd been on her back all night, so clearly needed the help.
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She could have had twice the fun and without the legal liability if she'd nailed the door shut, made herself scarce.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bubbles is looking nervous
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The article doesn't say that they were inside at the time of the arson...only that the husband and girlfriend had been living there.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: The proper order is:
1) Leave current partner
2) Find new partner

Too many people get those reversed, or skip step 1 altogether, and the next thing you know somebody's in the burn unit.


1). Be good looking
2). Don't not be good looking.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Girls will be girls, she was only arson around.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So I guess she was the one on the far left. I thought Utah was okay with this sort of thing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: The article doesn't say that they were inside at the time of the arson...only that the husband and girlfriend had been living there.


There seems to be a bit more to this story than the article is telling.  If the couple were inside the shed at the time, wouldn't Miz Torchy be charged with attempted murder?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trailer Park Boys - Bubbles' Shed
Youtube I72sWzXCvvw

They should have stayed at the Shed and Breakfast. (NSFW language)
 
Blissfully Oblivious
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If my wife and I own a shed, on our property, and one of us burns it down, is that arson? No one was hurt. Can a husband charge his wife with arson in this scenario?
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No B-52s reference????
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: The proper order is:
1) Leave current partner
2) Find new partner

Too many people get those reversed, or skip step 1 altogether, and the next thing you know somebody's in the burn unit.


My favorite is always how they're surprised when the relationship that began with infidelity ends with infidelity.
 
