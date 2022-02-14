 Skip to content
(MSN)   Reports say anti-vaxxers head to a new life in a remote colony in Paraguay founded by "conservative free thinkers" who want to escape the "matrix." Bye Felicia, enjoy your red freedom pills   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Vaccination, El Paraso Verde, German language, Vaccine, Latin America, Austria, Germany, The Guardian  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
So a lot of right-wing dickholes from Germany are running off to South America. I think this is a repeat of 1945.
 
Inaditch
Their first order of business should be to build a hospital with as many beds as there are people.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
"conservative.free. thinkers."

yeah.....nah
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
Inaditch: Their first order of business should be to build a hospital with as many beds as there are people.


Why?  Build a covid hospital with one icu bed.

There can be only one, highlander rules
 
LrdPhoenix
I thought Guyana was more traditional for that sort of thing.
 
AppleOptionEsc
leeksfromchichis: Inaditch: Their first order of business should be to build a hospital with as many beds as there are people.

Why?  Build a covid hospital with one icu bed.

There can be only one, highlander rules


Why have a hospital at all? Their good metabolism and immune system will keep them alive. Anyone who gets hurt or sick must have wanted to be a victim.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
"The community is set on 4,000 acres of fenced land with security guards"

such freedom. It's basically a f*ck-off big gated community. No idea why you have to go to Paraguay for that....
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
AppleOptionEsc: leeksfromchichis: Inaditch: Their first order of business should be to build a hospital with as many beds as there are people.

Why?  Build a covid hospital with one icu bed.

There can be only one, highlander rules

Why have a hospital at all? Their good metabolism and immune system will keep them alive. Anyone who gets hurt or sick must have wanted to be a victim.


leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
AppleOptionEsc: leeksfromchichis: Inaditch: Their first order of business should be to build a hospital with as many beds as there are people.

Why?  Build a covid hospital with one icu bed.

There can be only one, highlander rules

Why have a hospital at all? Their good metabolism and immune system will keep them alive. Anyone who gets hurt or sick must have wanted to be a victim.


Because without hope, they won't actually give in to the the spirit of the quickening.

One ventilator. One bed. One person gets treatment
 
hangloose
Awww.... You still believe you're going to die from COVID? lol.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Jiggatron69
Gordon Bennett: So a lot of right-wing dickholes from Germany are running off to South America. I think this is a repeat of 1945.


speed run complete.
 
hoodiowithtudio
Keeping up with the Jones, eh?
 
stuartp9
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Inaditch
hangloose: Awww.... You still believe you're going to die from COVID? lol.


There's still a pretty decent chance for the unvaccinated. We're still at around 2500 deaths per day in the US, most of them unvaccinated. That's a lot of people.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
olorin604
Guyana learned their lesson about crazy ass cults forming colonies in their country, apparently Paraguay wasn't cc'd on the memo
 
Vern
Jonestown Two: Mengela Boogaloo? Those boys from Brazil are probably getting pretty long in the tooth by this point though.
 
Ragin' Asian
How did Galt's Gulch turn out?
 
ArcadianRefugee
The community claims it is free from "5G, chemtrails, fluoridated water, mandatory vaccinations, and healthcare mandates."

So they don't understand how air works either, huh?
 
TwilightZone
Next in the news:  Kool Aid cure Covid!
 
Valter
It's farken Monday. I have already read the stupidest thing this week. Why do you do this to me?
 
Father_Jack
oh god i went to the youtube channel linked in the article

massivelyop.comView Full Size
 
padraig
The red freedom pill is for malaria
 
Ostman
So a bunch of mostly white people running off to start a new life in a climate they're completely unfamiliar with?
I'm guessing they think their can-do attitude and rugged individualism will carry them through the usual difficulties with food, water, medicine, etc. that these types of endeavours usually have.
I'm putting the over-under on the first aid convoy at 10 weeks.

/ I wonder how many will get vaccinated against yellow fever before they go?
 
Vern
ArcadianRefugee: The community claims it is free from "5G, chemtrails, fluoridated water, mandatory vaccinations, and healthcare mandates."

So they don't understand how air works either, huh?

So they don't understand how air works either, huh?


They seem to be doing great right now, they're healthy and their building a thriving community for themselves! Really it's a terrific success story of a group of like minded individuals and their families setting out and creating wonderful new lives for themselves! fark vaccines, they don't need them. Nobody needs to be vaccinated, as long as their immune system is strong enough, they can fight off anything.

I mean, that's why they're fleeing right? They know they can't get COVID, they know they can't die from it. Their main health concern is being forced to getting a vaccine, because that will kill them. So obviously COVID isn't a worry to them.

So now let's see what happens when we secretly introduce two families that are COVID positive to this tribe! And... they're sick and wishing they were dead. Especially because they're in an isolated community with no health assistance from the outside.
 
Valter
Father_Jack: oh god i went to the youtube channel linked in the article

[massivelyop.com image 520x324]


It is important that you already recognized the mistake you made. You should try to avoid making similar mistakes in the future.
 
Father_Jack
Vern: So now let's see what happens when we secretly introduce two families that are COVID positive to this tribe! And... they're sick and wishing they were dead. Especially because they're in an isolated community with no health assistance from the outside.


sounds like a self-correcting problem to me, frankly.
 
Alphax
ArcadianRefugee: The community claims it is free from "5G, chemtrails, fluoridated water, mandatory vaccinations, and healthcare mandates."

So they don't understand how air works either, huh?

So they don't understand how air works either, huh?


No fluoridated water?  Any dentists among them will get busy soon.. if they live that long.
 
Father_Jack
Ostman: So a bunch of mostly white people running off to start a new life in a climate they're completely unfamiliar with?
I'm guessing they think their can-do attitude and rugged individualism will carry them through the usual difficulties with food, water, medicine, etc. that these types of endeavours usually have.
I'm putting the over-under on the first aid convoy at 10 weeks.

/ I wonder how many will get vaccinated against yellow fever before they go?


We are from Germany. We are not used to this heat or humidity. We had no idea how being able to walk to my local hausarzt and have access to state of the art medical care at no cost out of pocket was taken for granted. I've not had a decent Currywurst since i left Bremen. I just want a Doener and a can of Jever. ICH WILL NACH HAUSE! But now Elke is sick and Helmut already died and i dont know what to do! Hilfe!

its coming. you know it is. And the german govt will have to fly those dumbasses out at tax payer expense.
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
I wondered if this colony was near GHW Bush's huge spread in Paraguay.

https://theweek.com/articles/523013/no-haven-criminal-bush-family
No haven for the criminal Bush family.
January 8, 2015
Is George W. Bush preparing to flee his country? asked Marina Menéndez Quintero in Havana's Juventud Rebelde. According to Paraguayan newspapers, Bush's father, the first President Bush, recently bought an enormous estate in Paraguay -between 100,000 and 175,000 acres, depending on which report you believe.

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL0610/S00308.htm
Undernews: Bush Purchases 99000 Acres In Paraguay?
Friday, 20 October 2006
Why might the president and his family need a 98,840-acre ranch in Paraguay protected by a semi-secret U.S. military base manned by American troops who have been exempted from war-crimes prosecution by the Paraguayan government?

The two places aren't close but they still may be connected.
 
Odin's Other Eye
How about cloning? Do they have cloning?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
Father_Jack: oh god i went to the youtube channel linked in the article

[massivelyop.com image 520x324]


So did I.

But I don't read Deutsch.
 
drxym
Send in the documentary crews to film this dystopian hell. They'll either go full tilt cult or end up dying from malnutrition, fascinating tropical diseases, or escalating feuds with the locals.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
Now on sale at El Paraíso Verde!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
