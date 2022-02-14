 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   Jeopardy answer: The most Albuquerque thing *ever* ...What is : Adult man riding BMX bike in broad daylight stabs 11 people in 7 different places over several miles   (krqe.com) divider line
22
    More: Murica, Stabbing, Penetrating trauma, Albuquerque police, Dagger, stabbing incident, Central Ave., area of Sister Bar, downtown Albuquerque  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He must really hate sauerkraut.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well he's no hero by any measure, but I'm impressed by his accuracy and aim.  Most people put up a fight after the first stab.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Heh, 88 stabs for 11 people.  Deborah was a Catholic girl, she held out to the bitter end.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he homeless? I'd he's homeless then it's absolutely the most Albuquerque thing possible.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i got stabbed!
where?
seven different places
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay off of Central.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also weird that none of the victims died.  Imagine if he'd had a gun.

/not weird
//obvious
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, yes, the ol' Albuquerque 7-11.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda taken a left
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What are you gonna do, ride by and stab me?"
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing it wasn't his bike. He was afraid they were witnesses that would report he'd stolen it.

(It might not even have been his knife.)
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as if bikers didn't already do enough to piss people off..
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: Well he's no hero by any measure, but I'm impressed by his accuracy and aim.  Most people put up a fight after the first stab.


Drive-by Pedal-by stabbings?  Zoom up behind an unsuspecting pedestrian, slash at them, speed away?

Doubt he hung around after each stabbing...

/see, THIS guy, I'd have no problems if the cops shot him if he resisted arrest
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But was it a ghost knife? Unregistered no serial number with multiple blades and black?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: He must really hate sauerkraut.


Hey, you got weasels on your face.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No part of the story was topped with chopped Hatch green chile?  I don't think this happened in Albuquerque at all.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Methheads.  Is there anything they can't do?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They don't have BMX bikes in London?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
TROLDHAUGEN - BMX Terminator (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube 0GjBa_WmwyA
 
Dakai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wait... 11 people... 7 places... the maths doesnt add up subbie
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dakai: Wait... 11 people... 7 places... the maths doesnt add up subbie


It works if your aim is rrreeeaaaalllyyy good
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.