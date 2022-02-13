 Skip to content
(CNN)   Sure there are unruly airline passengers, but most don't try to force their way into the cockpit while flight attendants beat them with a coffee pot   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Flight attendant, Federal Bureau of Investigation, American Airlines flight, Law enforcement agency, September 11 attacks, American Airlines, Kansas City, Passenger  
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So...we're back to the old Movie of the Week format?
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Coffee is.....served.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Always bet on black.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Welcome to FarkHub. Today's surprise category is "flight attendant wielding coffee pot beats unruly passenger."
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
After the flight attendant hit him over the head with the coffee pot, she should've brewed some, and poured it directly on his crotch.

If you cause a problem on a plane, any problem, fark you. I don't care what your reason is. You are entitled to nothing. Flying is a privilege, not a right.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Excuse me, Captain!  Have you heard about the wonderful world of cryptocurrency?!"
 
PunGent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TFA:  70% of these incidents are mask-related.

NONE of these people would've made it through Basic.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FFS, how long before the TSA security check will include a psych eval?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No sugar tonight in this coffee, no sugar tonight in this tea, no person will go around me, no cockpit access past me!
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Okay you got a problem. Complain about it. To the appropriate person once you reach the ground.
 
alitaki
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PunGent: TFA:  70% of these incidents are mask-related.

NONE of these people would've made it through Basic.


The article doesn't say this incident was mask related. It gives a statistic at the end that the majority of incidents this year were but nothing about this one. Just that he was an unruly passenger and that he was interfering with the flight crew.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: After the flight attendant hit him over the head with the coffee pot, she should've brewed some, and poured it directly on his crotch.

If you cause a problem on a plane, any problem, fark you. I don't care what your reason is. You are entitled to nothing. Flying is a privilege, not a right.


So then he'd have a crotch slightly above room temperature and that tasted of antifreeze?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They need to install some sort of suction door in the lavatories and just start discarding these assholes out of the plane.
 
