Prison inmates have it bad enough without a ramen shortage
    More: Facepalm, Blog, Trademark, Daily Kos, Prison  
posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2022 at 2:20 AM



robodog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
God we suck as a country. The best way to judge a country is by how they treat their most vulnerable, and we're just terrible at it. There's no reason for it either, there's plenty of resources to lift up everyone, but a certain segment of our population gets off on grinding down "the other".
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now we're treating prisoners like they're in a nursing home?  Source

What is wrong with America?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have a series script in with FXXX where a disgraced former President is sent to prison.  In one episode, he finds out ramen is used as prison currency and buys out all the noodles in the commissary.  It then diverges into an A plot where the prisoners have to re-acquire the noodles before the B plot dealing with the President's belief the Warden is manipulating the prison currency (the ramen) resolves.  I won't give away the end, but I guarantee udon know where it's going!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It could be worse.  They could be getting public school lunches.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Now we're treating prisoners like they're in a nursing home?  Source

What is wrong with America?


Republicans.
 
