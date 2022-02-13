 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   Truckload of more than 2000 guns stolen in Ontario   (thestar.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Whew, I just checked the gun safe.  I'm good.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I am sure this will end welll
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Something like this happened at a terminal I worked at. A shipment of ARs came through and a couple got snaked out of the locker they were in. The did catch the guy within days of doing it and got them back.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm sure there's nothing untoward here
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good thing a bunch of trucks are blocking the border.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
About 1570 guns US
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Stolen or intentionally delivered?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Seems like a bad omen.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A truck loaded with firearms and magazines was stolen in Peterborough early Sunday morning, a police source confirms.

Peterborough Police Service later on Sunday said in a press release that "more than 2,000 firearms with clips" were reported to be in the truck.

Was it clips or magazines?  This is vitally important in any gun discussion.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


make sure you bring enough guys
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 500x500]

make sure you bring enough guys


Wasn't he in Mrs Maisel?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 500x500]

make sure you bring enough guys

Wasn't he in Mrs Maisel?


not sure.

I do know he'll f your father in the shower and then have a sandwich
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A senior policing source confirmed that a trailer full of long guns had been stolen and had not been located.

Long guns sounds like something out of a colonial sim.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh my gawd! Are the guns okay???
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They've literally doubled the number of guns in Canada!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I didn't even know we had that many in the country.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A single car load in Chicago's rail line.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Since it doesn't say what kind of guns, could be 2000 sporting rifles from factory to retailer
 
just one comment
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, if all those firearms had "clips," then they must have been pretty old...
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Or 2000 surplus SMLE's

Yes please
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
vietnguyen.infoView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So my paranoia-brain says that a Trucker who is friendly to the cause was given that pick for Tons of Guns and decided to maybe leave it unlocked and tell a couple facebook friends about what a cool load of cargo he had just parked over at _____.

Then I remember this is a trucker we are talking about and Hanlan's Razor rings clear as a bell from behind that veil of paranoia.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: So my paranoia-brain says that a Trucker who is friendly to the cause was given that pick for Tons of Guns and decided to maybe leave it unlocked and tell a couple facebook friends about what a cool load of cargo he had just parked over at _____.

Then I remember this is a trucker we are talking about and Hanlan's Razor rings clear as a bell from behind that veil of paranoia.


You sure are giving them a lot of credit for intelligence.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Merltech: A senior policing source confirmed that a trailer full of long guns had been stolen and had not been located.

Long guns sounds like something out of a colonial sim.


It is a term that includes both shotguns and rifles
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The clips are gone, too?!  This is just WW2 all over again!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They will probably turn up distributed among the convoy protestors.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: A truck loaded with firearms and magazines was stolen in Peterborough early Sunday morning, a police source confirms.

Peterborough Police Service later on Sunday said in a press release that "more than 2,000 firearms with clips" were reported to be in the truck.

Was it clips or magazines?  This is vitally important in any gun discussion.


just one comment: Well, if all those firearms had "clips," then they must have been pretty old...


Score one for ArkPanda.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Glass half-full reaction: it looks like the trucking industry & organized crime are returning to "business as usual" after those protests.
Anyhoo, these were "long guns", not girlie little "hand" gun ones the yanks like to store in their purses/clutches.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All they have to do is wait at the Ambassador Bridge.  They will be crossing in a little while.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oldfarthenry: Glass half-full reaction


A glass is always completely full. Sometimes it is full of a mix of atmosphere and fluid, sometimes just fluid, sometimes just atmosphere, sometimes just guns. But the glass is always full.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig.
 
