(BBC-US)   British tax authorities seize NFTs, now trying to figure out what they are and why anyone cares   (bbc.com) divider line
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also acquired: Several deeds to the Brooklyn Bridge, the plans for a perpetual motion machine, and bucketloads of tulips.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Joke's on them, theyve been blockchained with Crypto 5G!

/I'm old and don't understand
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I saw at least one Super Bowl ad which said I would get a free NFT if I signed up for crypto.
 
thepeterd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
