(AP News)   Black, gay priest in NYC challenges Catholicism from within, hopes Pope will consider gay marriage, more stylish outfits, sainthood for Bette Midler   (apnews.com) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did adding fried chicken to your list seem too overboard, subby?
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Popes wear tiaras and bespoke socks and you're telling me there's one who isn'tgay?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope he bought the pope a big stone.  I hear that guys is pretty loaded already.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So he is going to Leroy Jenkins the Vatican. Good luck.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...he supports the ordination of women and making celibacy optional for clergy.

We already have that in Lutheranism, but the more the merrier.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hi, I'll be your priest today. I realize we're in a Catholic church and as a priest I'm violating several rules such as don't have homosexual sex and don't have sex at all.

So here's what we're going to do. I'm going to ask you to accept that large parts of your religion is false and need to be changed, while simultaneously telling you that your religion is correct.

Now everyone get out your felt tip marker and turn to Leviticus 18:22. Then I want you to cross out Romans 1:27.

Oh no, we're not going to cross out the passages that you don't like. As the priest, I get to pick which part of the bible is God's word and which is not.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Did adding fried chicken to your list seem too overboard, subby?


Ehh - I'll admit I was wondering if the dude has an Armani cassock

/too much time around the Armani mafia in Hollywood back in the day
 
neeNHA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can't argue with the Midler thing.
 
tekmo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: The Vatican holds that gays and lesbians should be treated with dignity and respect...

Yeah, like the KKK holds that Blacks should be treated with dignity and respect.
 
AeAe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Catholicism is done. Priests are really only interested in having sex with children. That's their singular motivation.
 
