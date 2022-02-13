 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Ric Romero on Mount Etna volcanic storm eruption: "There are always risks involved with getting close to an active volcano"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Volcano, Sicily, powerful eruption of Mount Etna, Volcanology, volcano expert, volcanic storm, Lava, Associated Press  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2022 at 11:35 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"There are always risks involved with getting close to an active volcano" Pliny the Elder, 79BC
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hopefully they are covered by Aetna.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Edna chimes in:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mjjt: "There are always risks involved with getting close to an active volcano" Pliny the Elder, 79BC


Deep thoughts
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/what an erupting Etna might look like
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You just need a Hilux and some corrugated sheet metal.  Then you're ready for second breakfast.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.