(CTV News)   "Crazy Girl" is crazy good; eyeing Winter Olympics 2038   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
10
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, I can do that.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me think of this kid snowboarding
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grace, Grace, toddler of the ski slopes, nimble as can be....
WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!
Watch out for that tree!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids like this is why I just finished getting my coaching certification today.
 
Grumpyoldgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the same kid from the snowboard video.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm, great CGI. Kudos to the game engine developers.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Hell, I can do that.


I can't.  I'd probably hit the first tree.
Walking through that.

Kid sounds adorable though, and seems to ski pretty well.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just glad she passed her Sonny Bono tree avoidance training
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nothing like some good timberbashing! Right on, little lady!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Kids like this is why I just finished getting my coaching certification today.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
