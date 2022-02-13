 Skip to content
"Bruce Campbell sleeps naked on the couch of a decommissioned 727-284 plane in Hillsboro, Oregon." It's OK, he lives there
    Weird, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Aristotle Onassis, Aircraft, Plane, Bruce Campbell  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Groovy
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! Nice try. Come in for a sleep and next thing you've got the evil dead all up in your business. And that isn't even the real Bruce Campbell.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's dumb it has room for a bed.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like the main landing gear is sitting on a bunch of old railroad ties. That doesn't seem to be the most stable foundation.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Ha! Nice try. Come in for a sleep and next thing you've got the evil dead all up in your business. And that isn't even the real Bruce Campbell.


Yup.  The real Bruce Campbell lives in Jacksonville, Oregon.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The party videos look good.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh this story.  Must be spring.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a reason I should know who bruce campbell is why I should care where he sleeps?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a status thing?  Do people who live in airplanes look down upon people who live in cars, while both are envious of people who live on boats?
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hammettman: Is this a status thing?  Do people who live in airplanes look down upon people who live in cars, while both are envious of people who live on boats?


Would seaplane be the top tier?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

genner: That's dumb it has room for a bed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hammettman: Is this a status thing?  Do people who live in airplanes look down upon people who live in cars, while both are envious of people who live on boats?


Silly question, people who live in airplanes look down on everyone but astronauts
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hail to the king, baby
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Hail to the king, baby


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This Man Lives in the Plane That Flew Jackie O to a Funeral...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sat1va
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The best Bruce Campbell is also holed up somewhere in Oregon.
 
zbtop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Between this Bruce Campbell, the Evil Dead Bruce Campbell, the old dude in shipping at work named Bruce Campbell, and the Bruce Campbell I encountered at the dentist, it appears to be a popular name here in Oregon.

the Brutus Campbelli are secretly multiplying...
 
dyhchong
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't think 727s ever had couches, so he's not really sleeping on a couch OF a decommissioned 727 but more, "he sleeps naked on a couch IN a decommissioned 727, a couch with a history, a couch that smelled distinctly of urine, but surprisingly didn't, when Bruce Campbell found it on the corner of Dovis Street and Main and thought that would be perfect for his recently acquired 727 now that he'd finally cleaned out the bloodstains and scooped the last of the brain matter out of the aisle."
 
