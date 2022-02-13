 Skip to content
(MSN)   Top lawyer kicked off a British Airway flight when the cabin crew refused to let his children's nanny join him in business class. "I behaved perfectly, but I was challenging the cabin crew because it was the right thing to do"   (msn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fark your feelings
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Banner claims that British Airways staff were "rude" to him when he asked the cabin crew if the nanny could sit in a spare business-class seat, he told MailOnline, despite the fact that Banner had previously warned them by saying, "Don't make me angry.  You wouldn't like me when I'm angry."
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too bad he wasn't kicked off MID-flight
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: Banner claims that British Airways staff were "rude" to him when he asked the cabin crew if the nanny could sit in a spare business-class seat, he told MailOnline, despite the fact that Banner had previously warned them by saying, "Don't make me angry.  You wouldn't like me when I'm angry."


That's his secret Captain, he is always angry.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Banner said that he had booked the nanny onto business class so that he and his wife could work while she looked after their children, per MailOnline. Banner is a member of the Queen's Counsel - a legal advocate appointed by The Queen.

But British Airways downgraded their nanny because the flight had been oversold, the airline said.

Banner claims that British Airways staff were "rude" to him when he asked the cabin crew if the nanny could sit in a spare business-class seat, he told MailOnline. The airline insisted there was no extra seat in the cabin.

OK, so nanny has a business class ticket, she's downgraded because the flight's oversold, but there's a spare seat in business class, but BA says there isn't?

Something farky's going on here.

/I now doubt the existence of business class and aircraft.
//Also, *shakes tiny fist* at HighOnCraic, because that's the exact joke I came here to make.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top. Lawyer.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: OK, so nanny has a business class ticket, she's downgraded because the flight's oversold, but there's a spare seat in business class, but BA says there isn't?

Something farky's going on here.


It might have been a no-show, but in that case they'd have been the one bumped. Could be a pilot dead heading who didn't take their seat because they were discussing the situation with the crew of didn't want to be seen in uniform taking up that seat. Or it could be that seat was out of service. If the floor mounting or seat belt mounting was loose they wouldn't be allowed to use it. But if that were the case you'd think they'd explain it.

/TFA also makes a big point about "Queen's Counsel, appointed by the Queen" but that's just what senior lawyers are called. It's not like the Queen personally looked at a bunch of CV and interviewed this chap personally before offering him the job. Technically every officer in the armed forced is "Appointed by the Queen". I've still got my commission scroll but she didn't hand it to me personally and say here you go Carter.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: "Don't make me angry.  You wouldn't like me when I'm angry."


It's all fun and games until the lawyer turns into the Hulk.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: OK, so nanny has a business class ticket, she's downgraded because the flight's oversold, but there's a spare seat in business class, but BA says there isn't?

Something farky's going on here.


It might have been a no-show, but in that case they'd have been the one bumped. Could be a pilot dead heading who didn't take their seat because they were discussing the situation with the crew of didn't want to be seen in uniform taking up that seat. Or it could be that seat was out of service. If the floor mounting or seat belt mounting was loose they wouldn't be allowed to use it. But if that were the case you'd think they'd explain it.


Occam's razor suggests to me the most likely explanation is that the guy was being an obnoxious entitled douchebag, but we've only got his side of the story as relayed from the Fail via MSN to go on.
 
spleef420
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A Brit being an obnoxious, entitled asshole? Someone fetch my fainting couch.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"nanny", right.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: OK, so nanny has a business class ticket, she's downgraded because the flight's oversold, but there's a spare seat in business class, but BA says there isn't?

Something farky's going on here.

It might have been a no-show, but in that case they'd have been the one bumped. Could be a pilot dead heading who didn't take their seat because they were discussing the situation with the crew of didn't want to be seen in uniform taking up that seat. Or it could be that seat was out of service. If the floor mounting or seat belt mounting was loose they wouldn't be allowed to use it. But if that were the case you'd think they'd explain it.

/TFA also makes a big point about "Queen's Counsel, appointed by the Queen" but that's just what senior lawyers are called. It's not like the Queen personally looked at a bunch of CV and interviewed this chap personally before offering him the job. Technically every officer in the armed forced is "Appointed by the Queen". I've still got my commission scroll but she didn't hand it to me personally and say here you go Carter.


Oh God, you're a former officer. That explains everything.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah I got bumped from first class. Refunded me the 400$ difference. Cry me a river.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farkitallletitend: Yeah I got bumped from first class. Refunded me the 400$ difference. Cry me a river.


He might have had to pay attention to his own kids. You wouldn't understand the horror.
 
