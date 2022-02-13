 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Popular Science)   Take ït frøm the Air Førce when they say møøse collisions Kan be pretti nasti   (popsci.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, United States Air Force, C-17 Globemaster III, imageof a moose, Moose, member of the Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, M1 Abrams, scary moose, C-17 Globemaster  
•       •       •

588 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2022 at 8:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bio-tanks."
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Those responsible for our national security have been sacked.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Turn up the juice and get the wheels loose, there's a moose, Bruce!

/Got nuthin'
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Turn up the juice and get the wheels loose, there's a moose, Bruce!

/Got nuthin'


Hoots mon there's a moose loose aboot this hoose.

Lord Rockingham's XI - Hoots Mon - Stereo remix
Youtube eIekZvhyrsk
 
Summoner101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
See the løveli planes
The wøndërful air cøntrol system
And mäni interesting furries
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"...enormous, six-foot tall creatures that weigh more than 1,000 pounds..."

Always worth pointing out, that's 6' at the shoulder, leaving another 1-2' of skull and bone-axe and anger above that to rain down on you.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
zeaper12
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Moose love plowed roads, if a car or truck comes along, the moose just run down the road in front of you.  Many years ago I plowed a road to an oil rig, though moose country.

They made us plow little side roads to nowhere in hopes of the moose running down those instead of the main road, didn't work much.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If this then flying squirrels are coming.
Wake up sheeple.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In Canada the m00se are a bit less dangerous..
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image image 300x168]
In Canada the m00se are a bit less dangerous..


I heard that.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just shoot the damn thing. They make fine eating ;)

/my mom made an awesome lasagna with moose burger at one time
 
dexman0614
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.