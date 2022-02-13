 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   I had no idea that you could make millions from urine. Pisses me off   (cbs12.com) divider line
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Urine the money!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They ain't called pyrite showers.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pic below the article. Is that the son of Legolas and Gimli?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dave Chapelle Pee on you official video
Youtube Vgr2SZldILo
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Pic below the article. Is that the son of Legolas and Gimli?


[Fark user image 425x324]


Screen name checks out.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
$9000 per test? That really takes the piss (to Paris, First Class)
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How do some of these scam artists expect to never be caught?  9k for a urinalysis, I'm surprised he wasn't caught sooner.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had no idea that you could make millions from urine. Pisses me off

Millions? It's a 110 farking million. How is that even possible? I am thinking he would've been caught after a couple of mil but that's just insane. Also says quite a bit about the cost of medical care in this country.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

433: How do some of these scam artists expect to never be caught?  9k for a urinalysis, I'm surprised he wasn't caught sooner.


Not a urinalysis, but a urine drug screen.

Even if I went all out, comprehensive (which covers damn near every illegal substance known to man, plus most psych meds, muscle relaxants, and basically every controlled substance) and sent for GCMS I would struggle to comprehend a bill a quarter of that.

The second red flag is the number of tests. I've done pain medicine before. In that situation normal is a urine dip at each visit, which is about fifty bucks. If it comes up pertinent positive (so positive for something that shouldn't be there) or pertinent negative (something that should be there is missing) you might send for GCMS confirmation, but even that's rare. When I was seeing suboxone patients regularly, I might have sent one or two a month for GCMS.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

433: How do some of these scam artists expect to never be caught?  9k for a urinalysis, I'm surprised he wasn't caught sooner.


Since he wasn't gonna talk about it, he probably figured it would take a leak
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I had no idea that you could make millions from urine. Pisses me off

Millions? It's a 110 farking million. How is that even possible? I am thinking he would've been caught after a couple of mil but that's just insane. Also says quite a bit about the cost of medical care in this country.


Well, let's do the math for a second.

If he's charging 9000 dollars for a UDS (urine drug screen), and on the hook for 110 million, that's a bit over 12,000 UDS.

They mention that people were expected to give 3-4 a week. Let's say 3 for ease of math, so 156 a year. That's 1,404,000 dollars charged, per patient, per year, and I'm being conservative by saying 3 a week.

If he had a patient census of 76, he could rack up that number in a year. 30, less than three years.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's better to be pissed off than pissed on.

And it's better to be pissed on than pissed in, because then you're really being farked.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: 433: How do some of these scam artists expect to never be caught?  9k for a urinalysis, I'm surprised he wasn't caught sooner.

Not a urinalysis, but a urine drug screen.


Thank you for your post, and the clarification on terms!  Drug screens are often referred to here as UA's, but in that realm, being specific might not be that important.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: jaivirtualcard: I had no idea that you could make millions from urine. Pisses me off

Millions? It's a 110 farking million. How is that even possible? I am thinking he would've been caught after a couple of mil but that's just insane. Also says quite a bit about the cost of medical care in this country.

Well, let's do the math for a second.

If he's charging 9000 dollars for a UDS (urine drug screen), and on the hook for 110 million, that's a bit over 12,000 UDS.

They mention that people were expected to give 3-4 a week. Let's say 3 for ease of math, so 156 a year. That's 1,404,000 dollars charged, per patient, per year, and I'm being conservative by saying 3 a week.

If he had a patient census of 76, he could rack up that number in a year. 30, less than three years.


That's a start but
1. Its not like the patient comes in all year long. Well maybe.
2. The actual amount they collect from insurance is dimes in the dollar. I would say it more like $500. And that's being generous.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lol it was a bush Sr or Reagan dude that lobbied for the law got the contract and mega $$$ when urinalysis drug screening was MANDATED by the federal government for govt employees and contractors....
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As Vespasian told Titus "Pecunia non olet"
 
