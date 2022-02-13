 Skip to content
(Fox9 Minneapolis)   He is under strict orders that he got to catch them all   (fox9.com) divider line
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$250k of cardboard, people are nuts.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it was the Thirsties that corrupted Kool-Aid like that
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can he put them in his Panini sticker album tho?
 
ippolit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
Fark user imageView Full Size


LOL
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you recognize any of the individuals in this security cam footage, please call Officer Jenny.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
read that as Lake Forest at first glance, was funnier
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...they never opened the door that would have tripped the store's alarm system


If only there existed a device that detected motion.

We could call it a "Movement Interpreter".
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ippolit: FTFA:
[Fark user image 425x318]

LOL


"altered by the owner".  So an owner with probably no background in this sort of thing decides to photoshop a narrowed, not-squished nose, a set of lips that don't appear anything like the shape in the original, and a cheekbone on the balaclava and the news just runs with it as "hey it might look like this guy!"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: ...they never opened the door that would have tripped the store's alarm system


If only there existed a device that detected motion.

We could call it a "Movement Interpreter".


I prefer my shops to have entropy detectors.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: ...they never opened the door that would have tripped the store's alarm system


If only there existed a device that detected motion.

We could call it a "Movement Interpreter".

I prefer my shops to have entropy detectors.


Quantum entanglement is where it's at.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Rising Sun:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"...an owner with probably no background in this sort of thing decides to photoshop a narrowed, not-squished nose, a set of lips that don't appear anything like the shape in the original, and a cheekbone on the balaclava, and the news just runs with it as "hey it might look like this guy?"
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would be hilarious is for the manufacturer to absolutely flood the market with the rare ones and make this pointless.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Spectrum stream is really struggling and switching between HD and potato.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Ash, I want you to catch all 151 Pokemon. 3 are legendary; 2 are extinct; and one does not exist yet."
 
Speef
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
        If I had this treasure trove of pokeywhatevers as my personal possession, how would I know that this one is rare and that one isn't?  If I did, why would I then care that a cartoon company decided to print less cardboard squares of one kind?

/Don't get it
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: The Spectrum stream is really struggling and switching between HD and potato.


Wrong thread, speaking of potatoes...
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pokemon is still a thing?
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: If you recognize any of the individuals in this security cam footage, please call Officer Jenny.
[Fark user image 425x320]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Theeng: $250k of cardboard, people are nuts.


Look in your wallet.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: New Rising Sun:

[Fark user image image 251x201]

"...an owner with probably no background in this sort of thing decides to photoshop a narrowed, not-squished nose, a set of lips that don't appear anything like the shape in the original, and a cheekbone on the balaclava, and the news just runs with it as "hey it might look like this guy?"


Brother shamus?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby, as a guy that was kicked out of strip club last month because I was playing Pokemon with AR turned on (no cameras allowed but there is NOTHING more hilarious than catching a Pokemon off a strippers butt. NOTHING), this headline made me laugh out loud.

I think I'll print up some cards that say Official Pokemon Business, and say I'm under strict orders to catch them all from Professor Oak. Thanks!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: New Rising Sun:

[Fark user image image 251x201]

"...an owner with probably no background in this sort of thing decides to photoshop a narrowed, not-squished nose, a set of lips that don't appear anything like the shape in the original, and a cheekbone on the balaclava, and the news just runs with it as "hey it might look like this guy?"

Brother shamus?


A lot of facets. A lot of ins and outs.
 
