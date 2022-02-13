 Skip to content
(WXII Winston-Salem)   Chad the cop "didn't know it was illegal" and was "just following orders" when he falsified those records. 24 times. Fark: Actually prosecuted and convicted
    North Carolina, former chief deputy.Chad Coffey, former sheriff's deputy, North Carolina jury, Orange County, North Carolina, Wake County, North Carolina, false pretenses  
edmo
1 hour ago  
falsifying training and qualification requirements

Now I have a better idea of what cops think is important.
 
Man On A Mission
1 hour ago  

edmo: falsifying training and qualification requirements

Now I have a better idea of what cops think is important.


Shooting minorities? No problem. Falsity training records? Lock him up!
 
WickerNipple
44 minutes ago  
Is the sheriff being prosecuted too?
 
Trocadero
18 minutes ago  
Chad Coffey sounds like a character in a Raymond Chandler novel.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
15 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Chad Coffey sounds like a character in a Raymond Chandler novel.


One of those guys a Dashiel Hammet character would use for criminal intern-level shiat and would be killed in the first 50 pages due to their own overconfidence and general dumbassery

/not our hero, but the nominal villain of the piece would I mean
//I'd just say villain or antagonist
///but in a Hammet piece it's a little hard to tell - everybody wears a grey hat at best
 
Begoggle
14 minutes ago  
He just needs more training :(
 
ClavellBCMI
12 minutes ago  
And his lawyer tried the Nuremberg defense (as in "I was only obeying orders!" defense). It didn't work then, and it still doesn't work.
 
yet_another_wumpus
11 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: edmo: falsifying training and qualification requirements

Now I have a better idea of what cops think is important.

Shooting minorities? No problem. Falsity training records? Lock him up!


But the prosecutor carefully avoided getting the all important "obtaining property by false pretenses" charges: can't upset *that* gravy train.  It is amazing that they nailed him on *any* charges.
 
blondambition
8 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Trocadero: Chad Coffey sounds like a character in a Raymond Chandler novel.

One of those guys a Dashiel Hammet character would use for criminal intern-level shiat and would be killed in the first 50 pages due to their own overconfidence and general dumbassery

/not our hero, but the nominal villain of the piece would I mean
//I'd just say villain or antagonist
///but in a Hammet piece it's a little hard to tell - everybody wears a grey hat at best


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
gwenners
5 minutes ago  
RIP Officer Coffey
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain
3 minutes ago  
Something, something ignorance of the law, something, something.
 
Trocadero
2 minutes ago  

blondambition: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Trocadero: Chad Coffey sounds like a character in a Raymond Chandler novel.

One of those guys a Dashiel Hammet character would use for criminal intern-level shiat and would be killed in the first 50 pages due to their own overconfidence and general dumbassery

/not our hero, but the nominal villain of the piece would I mean
//I'd just say villain or antagonist
///but in a Hammet piece it's a little hard to tell - everybody wears a grey hat at best

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 633x471]


That's literally who I was thinking of, only the guy he played in the Big Sleep. IT'S THE SAME ACTOR!
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0176879/?ref_=tt_cl_t_11
 
NotARocketScientist
less than a minute ago  
It was only 12 times, not 24. Each falsification generated 2 charges. Spin is wrong on both sides.

Kind of disappointed that it was only documentation on his training rather than exposing wrong doing when arresting/jailing people.I don't think the training cops receive change their behavior much.
 
