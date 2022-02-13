 Skip to content
(Fay Observer)   CTWB: Changing tire while black
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Things are not going well in the Republic. I wanted to know the state this happened, and then I realized that this story could have happened anywhere in America today.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
These trump-humping racists are just trying to get on TV now. This is why reality television sucks. One writer's strike in Hollywood was the impetus for everything that's currently wrong with our society.
 
Nirbo
27 minutes ago  
farking embarrassing.

If you don't want black people on your land, help them change the damn tire.

Wait, maybe that's not the lesson here.
 
Astorix
26 minutes ago  
Trump made it okay to be a racist, sexist homophobic troglodyte. Time to stuff them back to the caves they came from.
 
noitsnot
26 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Things are not going well in the Republic. I wanted to know the state this happened, and then I realized that this story could have happened anywhere in America today.


Fayetteville AK
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
26 minutes ago  
Clearly, CTWB is far worse than shutting down an international crossing for a week.
 
noitsnot
25 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Lambskincoat: Things are not going well in the Republic. I wanted to know the state this happened, and then I realized that this story could have happened anywhere in America today.

Fayetteville AK


Oops Arkansas, not Alaska
 
scruffythecat
24 minutes ago  
That was terrible but a much better outcome than I expected as I started reading. I expected it to end with a cop shooting someone. So, am I bad for that being my first thought?
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  
I doubt they were parked in his yard, the roadway easement generally extends several feet past the edge of the road.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
22 minutes ago  

noitsnot: noitsnot: Lambskincoat: Things are not going well in the Republic. I wanted to know the state this happened, and then I realized that this story could have happened anywhere in America today.

Fayetteville AK

Oops Arkansas, not Alaska


Phew. Alaska doesn't deserve a Fayetteville.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
22 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: noitsnot: noitsnot: Lambskincoat: Things are not going well in the Republic. I wanted to know the state this happened, and then I realized that this story could have happened anywhere in America today.

Fayetteville AK

Oops Arkansas, not Alaska

Phew. Alaska doesn't deserve a Fayetteville.


Wait. Sarah Palin.

They deserve three of them.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
22 minutes ago  

noitsnot: noitsnot: Lambskincoat: Things are not going well in the Republic. I wanted to know the state this happened, and then I realized that this story could have happened anywhere in America today.

Fayetteville AK

Oops Arkansas, not Alaska


Nope. North Carolina. Statesville was a give away for me but the home page of the newspaper has a bunch of other NC stories.
 
jaivirtualcard
22 minutes ago  
I'm not one for violence but can we march  assholes like these to a bridge and push them off. Farking dickwads.

/I mean the gun guy.
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  
I would have called the police but the writer knew that wasn't an option.
 
Begoggle
19 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I'm not one for violence but can we march  assholes like these to a bridge and push them off. Farking dickwads.

/I mean the gun guy.


Canada won't push them off, for some reason.
 
Turbo Cojones
18 minutes ago  
Guy shoots at you and you kid and you don't call the cops?  I'm seeing part of the problem here.
 
Nirbo
17 minutes ago  

Begoggle: jaivirtualcard: I'm not one for violence but can we march  assholes like these to a bridge and push them off. Farking dickwads.

/I mean the gun guy.

Canada won't push them off, for some reason.


I know the reason. And it's mighty white of us.

We can be shiatbags too and I don't like it.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Things are not going well in the Republic. I wanted to know the state this happened, and then I realized that this story could have happened anywhere in America today.


It's NC. Could've happened anywhere, but a little more could've in NC.

And not just the racist angle. You can be blizzard white and one of these hyper-territorial assholes will still lose their f*cking minds if you mistakenly touch their grass. Ask me how I know.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
16 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Guy shoots at you and you kid and you don't call the cops?  I'm seeing part of the problem here.


This is the American south. The cops had good odds of just shooting him themselves.
 
Kuta
15 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Guy shoots at you and you kid and you don't call the cops?  I'm seeing part of the problem here.


Yeah, exactly.  The cops would have arrested the Black people with car trouble.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
12 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Guy shoots at you and you kid and you don't call the cops?  I'm seeing part of the problem here.


Because a black man and cops go soooooo well together!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
11 minutes ago  

Kuta: Turbo Cojones: Guy shoots at you and you kid and you don't call the cops?  I'm seeing part of the problem here.

Yeah, exactly.  The cops would have arrested the Black people with car trouble.


Would have given a warning to the angry homeowner: "Next time you see those people, no more warning shots, shoot for center mass."
 
foo monkey
6 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: These trump-humping racists are just trying to get on TV now. This is why reality television sucks. One writer's strike in Hollywood was the impetus for everything that's currently wrong with our society.


How the else are they supposed to drive traffic to their GoFundMe page?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
3 minutes ago  
It's 2022 and we still have racist assholes like this. Too bad they get all the press instead of the decent humans.
 
Russ1642
3 minutes ago  
If you don't want to call the cops out there at the time you can at least post their address afterwards or file a police report about the incident.
 
Porous Horace
2 minutes ago  
We still haven't gotten the homeower's side of the story.

/Ow!
//Stop hitting me!
///No slashing!
 
