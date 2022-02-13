 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day is fastidious. Yoda said about a rapid pizza order: 'Delivered fast did he us?'   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Fastidious means, Attention, Boredom, quality of food, Latin fastidium, fastidious attention, Latin roots, fastidious diner  
SfK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yo, whoevers doing this word of the day headline needs to give it a rest
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby good one
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love making a stretch, but this. This is a stretch.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SfK: yo, whoevers doing this word of the day headline needs to give it a rest


You misspelled "dragged out back and shot in the head."
 
SfK
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: SfK: yo, whoevers doing this word of the day headline needs to give it a rest

You misspelled "dragged out back and shot in the head."


well hey now im not trying to be mean.. just being fastidious ^_^
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One of these days, subby, you're going to run out of these.
I'm proposing a national day of mourning in advance...

//thanks for basically a laugh each day. You are the wordle to our fark, subby....
 
berylman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"The first few comments in this thread were made by fastidiots."
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That....... that headline is...................... does "tortured" work here?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yarael Poof (COMPLETE) | Robot Chicken Star Wars | Adult Swim
Youtube 2emv5A7OlVM
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Comes from the religious expression "For St. Dius" an ascetic monk who achieved sainthood by adopting religion and sticking by it.
 
girlwiththedraggintutu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't want to discourage you, subby, but no. Just no. Please do try again though.
 
