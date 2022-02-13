 Skip to content
(Twitter)   IF REFUND 2^@0000 THEN ehh, we're the power company, we don't need error checking   (twitter.com)
Original
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It would be amusing to see if you could net the power company thousands in overdraft fees as your check and every subsequent check bounced.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EvilEgg: It would be amusing to see if you could net the power company thousands in overdraft fees as your check and every subsequent check bounced.


You'll end up paying for the bills any ways when they add a new "pay for own dumb ass IT people fee" to cover the costs.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd bring it to a bank and demand full cash there and now.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: I'd bring it to a bank and demand full cash there and now.


So how does that work if you present it at the bank of England?  Do they just hand the monarchy over to you after they figure out you are owed more than the total cash they have?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's not just the total. They're billing him for November 2022. Idiots.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cman: I'd bring it to a bank and demand full cash there and now.


That won't work in the UK - all cheques there are "crossed" which means they can only be paid into a bank account. And no bank is going to let you bank that without checking with the payor.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: It's not just the total. They're billing him for November 2022. Idiots.


Euro-dating

That's 11-Feb-2022
 
ukexpat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ukexpat: cman: I'd bring it to a bank and demand full cash there and now.

That won't work in the UK - all cheques there are "crossed" which means they can only be paid into a bank account. And no bank is going to let you bank that without checking with the payor.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crossing_of_cheques
 
Social Justice Warlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cman: I'd bring it to a bank and demand full cash there and now.


I'd be curious to see what would happen next. I'm torn between you being laughed out of the building since no bank has that kind of liquidity. Or you managing to get a few thousands out of it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ukexpat: cman: I'd bring it to a bank and demand full cash there and now.

That won't work in the UK - all cheques there are "crossed" which means they can only be paid into a bank account. And no bank is going to let you bank that without checking with the payor.


The way banks and money work in the UK is strange to me as a US citizen. Like the warnings to tourists about spending Bank of Scotland bills south of the border, if that's still a thing.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: It's not just the total. They're billing him for November 2022. Idiots.


In sane countries they use day-month-year, not month-day-year.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sooooooo,

ukexpat: ukexpat: cman: I'd bring it to a bank and demand full cash there and now.

That won't work in the UK - all cheques there are "crossed" which means they can only be paid into a bank account. And no bank is going to let you bank that without checking with the payor.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crossing_of_cheques


This new Game of Thrones spin-off sucks.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

foo monkey: It's not just the total. They're billing him for November 2022. Idiots.


How to tell us you have never dealt with anyone or any company in most of Europe without saying so explicitly.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I love they posted the full account number.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Excelsior: foo monkey: It's not just the total. They're billing him for November 2022. Idiots.

In sane countries they use day-month-year, not month-day-year.


The correct version is the ISO standard of YYYY-MM-DD.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Excelsior: foo monkey: It's not just the total. They're billing him for November 2022. Idiots.

In sane countries they use day-month-year, not month-day-year.

The correct version is the ISO standard of YYYY-MM-DD.


YYYY-MM-DD and DD/MM/YY both make a hell of a lot more sense than MM/DD/YY, since both of them go from least to most significance (or vice versa), instead of the random jumbled mess the US decided to pick.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Note also how the non-numerical statement of the amount at the bottom overflows the assigned field...

Not enough room there even if they only used "and" at the decimal.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Ivo Shandor: Excelsior: foo monkey: It's not just the total. They're billing him for November 2022. Idiots.

In sane countries they use day-month-year, not month-day-year.

The correct version is the ISO standard of YYYY-MM-DD.

YYYY-MM-DD and DD/MM/YY both make a hell of a lot more sense than MM/DD/YY, since both of them go from least to most significance (or vice versa), instead of the random jumbled mess the US decided to pick.


I prefer the ISO standard because it naturally sorts all the files in my sleep monitoring catalog in a chronological list.  Its so easy to look up an entry, I just scroll through looking for the date and then the person's name and bam I have the full night's footage right there ready to review.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I imagine this would be a large enough amount that your bank might ask to wait and see that it clears before you would be allowed to withdraw cash against it.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Ivo Shandor: Excelsior: foo monkey: It's not just the total. They're billing him for November 2022. Idiots.

In sane countries they use day-month-year, not month-day-year.

The correct version is the ISO standard of YYYY-MM-DD.

YYYY-MM-DD and DD/MM/YY both make a hell of a lot more sense than MM/DD/YY, since both of them go from least to most significance (or vice versa), instead of the random jumbled mess the US decided to pick.


The problem is converting the month into a number. "February 11th, 2022" is unambiguous, whereas "2-11-22" is a bit location dependent.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
See what happens when you go metric?

/little bobby tables strikes again
 
