 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Drunk drivers who like to claim that sobriety checkpoints violate their human rights aren't going to like this news. The rest of us are okay with this   (cnn.com) divider line
54
    More: Spiffy, National Transportation Safety Board, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Alcohol law, Blood alcohol content, pandemic-era numbers, number of deaths, Drunk driving, Drunk Driving  
•       •       •

1061 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2022 at 2:38 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Utah has really strict alcohol laws to begin with.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
a lower legal limit of .05

WTF?  I would have multiple seizures if I ever had less than three times that.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sooo... heading back to Prohibition
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The per se limit for CDL truck drivers has been 0.04 for many years. I've been saying for a long time what we need is some kind of system to objectively measure impairment. It shouldn't matter whether it's alcohol, weed, shrooms, narcotics, fatigue, or some combination.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I haven't been through a sobriety check point in years.  Two reasons, first I'm old, so I'm usually tucked in with my home bottle of wine before dark, and second, we had a politician get caught in one.  I'm pretty sure my county quit having them shortly after that.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It will be interesting to see what MADD has to say when (if) truly self-driving cars become the norm. It seems like it would eliminate their whole reason to exist, but in reality their not-so-secret goal is prohibition, so I suspect they will find a way to carry on.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

revrendjim: It will be interesting to see what MADD has to say when (if) truly self-driving cars become the norm. It seems like it would eliminate their whole reason to exist, but in reality their not-so-secret goal is prohibition, so I suspect they will find a way to carry on.


Naw, they'll just transition over to ensuring that any passengers in the car are sober because it's quite possible that if your BAC is at the incredibly drunken amount of .05 you might grab the wheel/controls and drive into a bus full of nuns and orphans.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

revrendjim: It will be interesting to see what MADD has to say when (if) truly self-driving cars become the norm. It seems like it would eliminate their whole reason to exist, but in reality their not-so-secret goal is prohibition, so I suspect they will find a way to carry on.


Who knows the MADD people might go after some other mythical boogeyman like the supposed legend of people who post comments on the internet while drunk.  Before you know it USB breathalyzers will be mandatory on every new PC or smartphone and it'll be smart enough to know the difference of cat food breath so you'll have to be crafty.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Utards...is what my nephew in law called them...and I was like, yeah...and then I saw the news...and the reporter said, "Remember to pay attention while driving"...and Ah....these people DO NOT PAY ATTENTION during their driving...that's their problem.

And very few people were wearing masks last year.

Couldn't get out of SLC fast enough.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. Fark people who drink and drive. And those who text and drive. And those who speed.

I hope bad things happen to anyone who farks around while driving. They most definitely deserve it.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

propasaurus: Sooo... heading back to Prohibition


No. Heading for more rides by designated drivers, friends, relatives, Ubers, taxis, Lyfts, jitneys.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to start jailing people who text and drive, too.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a look at the stats. Here's a checkpoint from several years ago near Ottawa. The cop pulled over 1,000 cars over a weekend, and found exactly three who were over the legal limit. There were three other drivers who got a 24-hour license suspension for being under the limit, but somehow "impaired" anyway. Padding the statistics, in other words. So basically, 997 carloads of people were late getting where they were going, to get three alleged drunks off the street.

Roadblocks don't work. People find out where they are, and take an alternate route. Hey officer, you want to know a better way of finding three drunk drivers? Put down your coffee and doughnut, get in your car, and drive around. FFS, if you can't spot three drunks in three hours, you're not even trying.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Take a look at the stats. Here's a checkpoint from several years ago near Ottawa. The cop pulled over 1,000 cars over a weekend, and found exactly three who were over the legal limit. There were three other drivers who got a 24-hour license suspension for being under the limit, but somehow "impaired" anyway. Padding the statistics, in other words. So basically, 997 carloads of people were late getting where they were going, to get three alleged drunks off the street.

Roadblocks don't work. People find out where they are, and take an alternate route. Hey officer, you want to know a better way of finding three drunk drivers? Put down your coffee and doughnut, get in your car, and drive around. FFS, if you can't spot three drunks in three hours, you're not even trying.


Username checks out.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Take a look at the stats. Here's a checkpoint from several years ago near Ottawa. The cop pulled over 1,000 cars over a weekend, and found exactly three who were over the legal limit. There were three other drivers who got a 24-hour license suspension for being under the limit, but somehow "impaired" anyway. Padding the statistics, in other words. So basically, 997 carloads of people were late getting where they were going, to get three alleged drunks off the street.

Roadblocks don't work. People find out where they are, and take an alternate route. Hey officer, you want to know a better way of finding three drunk drivers? Put down your coffee and doughnut, get in your car, and drive around. FFS, if you can't spot three drunks in three hours, you're not even trying.


How about you stop driving drunk instead of blaming the cops for not catching you.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

revrendjim: It will be interesting to see what MADD has to say when (if) truly self-driving cars become the norm. It seems like it would eliminate their whole reason to exist, but in reality their not-so-secret goal is prohibition, so I suspect they will find a way to carry on.


The DUI counseling industry is a multi-billion dollar a year business. Fines, fees, and then all the counseling costs. They are not going to let self-driving cars become an excuse. The law will probably state that anyone drunk who tells a car where to go is de facto DUI because they're in "control" of the vehicle.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Take a look at the stats. Here's a checkpoint from several years ago near Ottawa. The cop pulled over 1,000 cars over a weekend, and found exactly three who were over the legal limit. There were three other drivers who got a 24-hour license suspension for being under the limit, but somehow "impaired" anyway. Padding the statistics, in other words. So basically, 997 carloads of people were late getting where they were going, to get three alleged drunks off the street.

Roadblocks don't work. People find out where they are, and take an alternate route. Hey officer, you want to know a better way of finding three drunk drivers? Put down your coffee and doughnut, get in your car, and drive around. FFS, if you can't spot three drunks in three hours, you're not even trying.


Or they could just fish where the fish are and park outside of bars and restaurants.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Sooo... heading back to Prohibition


Of driving drunk? Yes
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: propasaurus: Sooo... heading back to Prohibition

No. Heading for more rides by designated drivers, friends, relatives, Ubers, taxis, Lyfts, jitneys.


Hello, Newman.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But lawmakers are ok with texting drivers. Cars weaving. Bumping into people. Don't move at traffic lights causing rear end collisions.

At least someone who drank a beer is still looking at the road.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
With Uber and Lyft there is no reason to drive if your going to be drinking.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And everyone outside of Utah is glad they don't live there. Cheers!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

revrendjim: It will be interesting to see what MADD has to say when (if) truly self-driving cars become the norm. It seems like it would eliminate their whole reason to exist, but in reality their not-so-secret goal is prohibition, so I suspect they will find a way to carry on.


Radley Balko & Reason mag are libertarian kooksville on a number of fronts but one subject I've always applauded them on is documenting MADD's descent from properly looking to end drunk driven into seeking to use law to enact prohibition by other means.

MADD's current leaders are explicitly prohibitionists.
 
austerity101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why can we have sobriety checkpoints but we can't mandate vaccines?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not a huge fan of sobriety check points.

Years ago i got stopped at one. I had had a beer. Like, not a "i've only had one beer officer" but literally i had one beer at dinner an hour or so before.

"Have you been drinking"
"I had a single beer at dinner, about an hour ago officer"
"Ok step out of the car"

Got to do the whole sobriety test thing. It was nerve racking because the entire time in my mind was how much this would cost me and how many problems it would cause if he decided to peg me for DUI, even though i was completely sober, and even if I proved that in the end. I literally saw my life falling apart during that test. Who would i call to come bail me out. What would happen with my car, how would i get to work on monday, etc.

I'm also not a huge fan of BAC being the be all end all. I get that it makes for a good arbitrary number where all but true boozers are going to be suffering some form of impairment, but my wife can have a glass and a half of chardonnay and you start worrying about leaving her unattended near small flights of stairs, let alone driving, and that is sort of where I get the value of checkpoints can come in to play. If she wanted to (she would never) she could get in the car, set the distance cruise control at the speed limit, flip on lane keep, and not catch anyones attention if she didn't blow a light or something.

In my state a first time DUI will cost you your license for 6 months, no exceptions, and about 20k in surcharges, insurance, fines, etc. That destroys lives. I get driving drunk does too, but i think there needs to be nuance on a first offense that doesn't result in anyone getting hurt or damage, without it making it seem everyone gets a freebie like in many states.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this.

Now do cell phones. Highway deaths have gone up in recent years, after decades of decline. I would be surprised if phones are not the reason.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The per se limit for CDL truck drivers has been 0.04 for many years. I've been saying for a long time what we need is some kind of system to objectively measure impairment. It shouldn't matter whether it's alcohol, weed, shrooms, narcotics, fatigue, or some combination.


Do you prefer the sole measure of your impairment be a cop's judgment?

How about you just don't drink when you will be driving?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Godscrack: And everyone outside of Utah is glad they don't live there. Cheers!


Yeah, it only took one conference in Salt Lake for me to realize the place is pretty farked.

I'm glad the people who live there enjoy it. It's just not for me.
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe we don't look to Utah to commend DUI enforcement
 
majestic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mugato: a lower legal limit of .05

WTF?  I would have multiple seizures if I ever had less than three times that.


I think .05 is about my level when I wake up.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Driving under the influence has been just another revenue generator for ages. Unless you blow a Ted-Kennedy-level BAC, the court won't mind you pleading down to something that isn't in the under-the-influence category in exchange for a larger fine that they don't have to share with state government. Same as any other ticky-tack moving violation.

The feds also subsidize "traffic safety" police work that encourages handing out piles of tickets.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

austerity101: Why can we have sobriety checkpoints but we can't mandate vaccines?


Because one benefits the public's health and the other buys the police commish a friggin Maybach Phanteon S350thousand.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They're unconstitutional in Wisconsin so it's not like they're going to stop it where it might be a problem.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hate the way my sheriffs office runs the ones around here, Run them when drunks are coming of the lake on Saturday in July, not on a rainy Thursday night in December.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Take a look at the stats. Here's a checkpoint from several years ago near Ottawa. The cop pulled over 1,000 cars over a weekend, and found exactly three who were over the legal limit. There were three other drivers who got a 24-hour license suspension for being under the limit, but somehow "impaired" anyway. Padding the statistics, in other words. So basically, 997 carloads of people were late getting where they were going, to get three alleged drunks off the street.

Roadblocks don't work. People find out where they are, and take an alternate route. Hey officer, you want to know a better way of finding three drunk drivers? Put down your coffee and doughnut, get in your car, and drive around. FFS, if you can't spot three drunks in three hours, you're not even trying.


I think that everyone k owns that they are just an excuse to search cars and check papers...they just have to catch a few people driving drunk in the process to justify them.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Godscrack: And everyone outside of Utah is glad they don't live there. Cheers!


Except I've never seen any other state that has GIANT PILES OF COTTON CANDY at their DUI checkpoints.

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Asking about my blood alcohol is a direct violation of my right to medical privacy. And have they heard they want you to take a dangerous government-administered test before they allow you to access a public road using your own motor vehicle? Did we lose a war?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Utah has really strict alcohol laws to begin with.


Too bad coronavirus doesn't come in a bottle or maybe Utah would actually give a shot about public health
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: Why can we have sobriety checkpoints but we can't mandate vaccines?


Because people are free to not participate in sobriety checkpoints.

Courts have ruled that sobriety checkpoints are not an infringement on people's rights as long as a few things are followed:
1. Police have to have a set pattern that randomly stops vehicles. They can stop every vehicle if there are enough officers to do so and traffic is light enough. If not, they can stop every other vehicle, or every 3rd vehicle, etc. The pattern has to be fixed and it cannot be an officer picking and choosing out of the cars that drive past, because that can easily be discriminatory.
2. Police can only ask the driver if they have consumed any intoxicating substances, and make observations on the spot. They cannot immediately move to do anything more intrusive to evaluate drivers other than asking them some basic questions and observing the driver's mannerisms and responses to the questions.
3. Police cannot do anything to evaluate or interrogate passengers. It's not a stop to start conversations with passengers - it's only a focus on the driver. The exception to this is if police spot a passenger that they can identify as someone who is wanted, I.E., they already know the passenger's identity through prior interaction and personally know the passenger to have a warrant for their arrest.
4. Police cannot ask for a driver license or insurance. The stop is for sobriety only, not a traffic stop to check for warrants or driving without a license or driving without insurance. The exception to this is if an officer can personally identify someone they already know and can articulate that they know that person does not have a valid driver license (suspended or revoked) due to prior interaction with them.
5. Police cannot focus on vehicle violations other than directly observable safety violations. If the registration to the car is valid (the sticker on the plate is current) and everything is fine with the car (all lights in working order, all tires appear safe, etc.) the stop cannot be for traffic citations. Seatbelts are another thing - they can ticket for that if they observe someone not wearing their seatbelt.

In all of this, the driver of the vehicle is free to leave their window rolled up and refuse to answer questions to police. They can wave police off and decline interaction with them. If police cannot articulate that the driver is intoxicated, they cannot prolong the stop simply because the driver wants to pass through without interacting with police.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How hard is it to not drive after drinking?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Years ago i got stopped at one. I had had a beer. Like, not a "i've only had one beer officer" but literally i had one beer at dinner an hour or so before.

"Have you been drinking"
"I had a single beer at dinner, about an hour ago officer"
"Ok step out of the car"


This is entirely your fault. Your answer should have been "No."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Take a look at the stats. Here's a checkpoint from several years ago near Ottawa. The cop pulled over 1,000 cars over a weekend, and found exactly three who were over the legal limit. There were three other drivers who got a 24-hour license suspension for being under the limit, but somehow "impaired" anyway. Padding the statistics, in other words. So basically, 997 carloads of people were late getting where they were going, to get three alleged drunks off the street.

Roadblocks don't work. People find out where they are, and take an alternate route. Hey officer, you want to know a better way of finding three drunk drivers? Put down your coffee and doughnut, get in your car, and drive around. FFS, if you can't spot three drunks in three hours, you're not even trying.


Around here when they announce the results of their "$afety" enforcement checkpoints, it's always 100 tickets for expired plates, a few seat belt tickets, and if they're lucky, one drunk.  Of course that means their safety checkpoints were a success.  Nothing but revenue generating schemes.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The per se limit for CDL truck drivers has been 0.04 for many years. I've been saying for a long time what we need is some kind of system to objectively measure impairment. It shouldn't matter whether it's alcohol, weed, shrooms, narcotics, fatigue, or some combination.


That would be great, BUT, it doesn't exist.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't they check for caffeine intoxication in Utah, too?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: austerity101: Why can we have sobriety checkpoints but we can't mandate vaccines?

Because people are free to not participate in sobriety checkpoints.


Also, I dunno about Utah or Michigan or Kentucky, but in California all ya gotta do is subscribe to Nextdoor or the Sheriff's email alerts, and you'll learn the dates and locations of the DUI checkpoints in advance.

Kinda defeats the purpose, but hey, welcome to the USA.

/I drank at home
//would rather pass out in my own bed
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mugato: a lower legal limit of .05

WTF?  I would have multiple seizures if I ever had less than three times that.


Seize away.  Or stay home.
 
baorao
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
maybe we all should do 3.2% beer and magic underwear like Utah too.
 
indylaw
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Drunk driving is terrible.

/we need more public transit.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
...so subby is ok with authoritarianism.  Tell me you're a fascist without telling me you're a fascist?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lsherm: We need to start jailing people who text and drive, too.


Lol!
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.