cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Around here, the electric people all say that having solar on my house makes for very expensive and dangerous problems for them.  So, if I want to really be helpful, I'll pay for my electricity and add some extra to cover them building solar farms.  And get the idea of providing for most of my own right out of my pretty little head.

They wonder why I show no interest in having an electric water heater, electric clothes dryer, furnace, or stove.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Around here (Ontario) it was a decade or so worth of back-room deals and political jousting that created our over priced mess.  But don't worry, any day now that change in leadership we had two years ago will fix all of this.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solar is captured by the energy companies here. They dont want Individual energy independence.
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gods I wish I could have a windmill for my house. Throwooosh, throwooosh.

So many birds would get beak cancer.
 
Watubi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was going to take me almost 10 years to break even after my solar installation.  Now, it's looking more like 5
 
Petey4335
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mrparks: Gods I wish I could have a windmill for my house. Throwooosh, throwooosh.

So many birds would get beak cancer.


What would you grind in your mill? Oats? Corn?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Around here, the electric people all say that having solar on my house makes for very expensive and dangerous problems for them.  So, if I want to really be helpful, I'll pay for my electricity and add some extra to cover them building solar farms.  And get the idea of providing for most of my own right out of my pretty little head.

They wonder why I show no interest in having an electric water heater, electric clothes dryer, furnace, or stove.


The Detroit-area electric utility, DTE has a program like that, where you pay extra and they pinky-swear to use it to buy renewable energy to cover your use.  I signed up.  It averages to an extra $15 a month to cover 100% of our use.  We only use gas for heat and run three window AC units pretty much from end of June to end of August.
 
aperson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Part of the problem is, to encourage people to put panels on their roofs, states have implemented net metering and forced utilities to buy back excess power at the rate they sell it.  The problem is only about 10%* (varies by utility) of a utility's expenses are energy acquisition. The rest of the cost is infrastructure.  So, when they buy that electricity back at full rate, they need to recover those infrastructure cost somewhere else.
 
aperson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I should note I really do like solar better than other renewables, but net metering is only sustainable to a certain percentage of households.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Because they need the extra money to replace the sunlight and wind that get stolen.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm at the top of a hill and I don't feel like trenching wires down to my shed. I think I might just experiment.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Petey4335: mrparks: Gods I wish I could have a windmill for my house. Throwooosh, throwooosh.

So many birds would get beak cancer.

What would you grind in your mill? Oats? Corn?


Bones to make my bread.

/Fee
//Fi
///Fo
////Fum
 
saywhonow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"supply chain issues". You have any idea how much it costs to run a convoy of trucks hauling electricity from Utah to Los Angeles? And now with them threatening to protest the lack of vaccine mandates and their unsanitary work conditions, it's only going to get worse.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Around here, the electric people all say that having solar on my house makes for very expensive and dangerous problems for them.  So, if I want to really be helpful, I'll pay for my electricity and add some extra to cover them building solar farms.  And get the idea of providing for most of my own right out of my pretty little head.

They wonder why I show no interest in having an electric water heater, electric clothes dryer, furnace, or stove.


Oh, don't worry, that gas bill will soon catch up to it...
 
IlGreven
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Around here (Ontario) it was a decade or so worth of back-room deals and political jousting that created our over priced mess.  But don't worry, any day now that change in leadership we had two years ago will fix all of this.


Hush, you! You can't criticize anything! If you do, THEY might get power back!
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is an issue currently in Michigan. Enbridge is known for their spill in Kalamazoo and are trying to convince the public to build an underground tunnel through the Straits of Mackinac. Spend the money on renewables instead.

More info:
https://michiganlcv.org/line5/
 
Excelsior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Petey4335: mrparks: Gods I wish I could have a windmill for my house. Throwooosh, throwooosh.

So many birds would get beak cancer.

What would you grind in your mill? Oats? Corn?


Dead birds, apparently.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Around here (Ontario) it was a decade or so worth of back-room deals and political jousting that created our over priced mess.  But don't worry, any day now that change in leadership we had two years ago will fix all of this.


Ford already fixed that by breaking contracts and paying out massive penalties to do it. Efficiencies folks!
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

saywhonow: "supply chain issues". You have any idea how much it costs to run a convoy of trucks hauling electricity from Utah to Los Angeles? And now with them threatening to protest the lack of vaccine mandates and their unsanitary work conditions, it's only going to get worse.


Wow, so it's possible that you are getting dirty electricity from unsanitary trucks? No wonder there are computer viruses all over the place.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The electricity price is fixed, and its always the most expensive one that sets the price.

That's how the grid works in the EU, and the article is about the EU.

Anyway, consumers using gas for heating are being directly compensated into their bank account by the government.


I know headlines are supposed to be funny. But its misleading.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Oh, don't worry, that gas bill will soon catch up to it...


Got to MA from TX in early Jul. My worst gas bill so far this winter was $760 to fuel the boiler for the radiators and the tankless hot water heater.

Anything to make the rich richer and the poor poorer, I guess.
 
