 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stoke Sentinel)   British couple demands an apology for getting on the wrong plane. And you thought that boarding the wrong plane and being sent to the wrong city only happened to your luggage   (stokesentinel.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Simon says, Flight, Simon Forster, Manchester, Aircraft, Passenger, EasyJet, Paris  
•       •       •

545 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2022 at 11:38 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ever notice that gate agents, flight attendants, and pilots all tell you where the plane is heading with every before takeoff announcement? There's a reason for that. I've watched plenty of people get off again when they found out they were on the wrong plane.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tellyspotting.kera.orgView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image image 700x649]


^^^Not from this article.

/ for those who DNRTFA
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Ryanair says it is each passenger's responsibility to ensure they board the correct aircraft

Uh, no. It is explicitly Ryanair's responsibility to ensure that everybody has a valid boarding pass. Otherwise you've created a huge security hole where somebody can but a ticket to somewhere that doesn't trigger any concerns and then fly somewhere else entirely. Or somebody can abduct a child to an unapproved country. Or somebody charged with a crime can flee to a country without extradition.

It is also, in certain cases, the airlines responsibility to ensure that the passenger can legally enter the destination country (although I don't know if that applies to anywhere Ryanair flies to.)

The statement by Ryanair is patently absurd.

Doesn't Ryanair have electronic readers at the gates? Or is that another thing they cheaped out on?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, you should have opted for the $11.99 "Boarding Pass Reader Plugged In" fee,
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image image 700x649]

^^^Not from this article.

/ for those who DNRTFA


Its a british yobs being boorish tourists thread, you think anyone would even notice?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: lindalouwho: BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image image 700x649]

^^^Not from this article.

/ for those who DNRTFA

Its a british yobs being boorish tourists thread, you think anyone would even notice?


It is a great quote.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: Ever notice that gate agents, flight attendants, and pilots all tell you where the plane is heading with every before takeoff announcement? There's a reason for that. I've watched plenty of people get off again when they found out they were on the wrong plane.


Once on a Southwest flight, they said at least 3 times, "This is flight 271 to Baltimore. if Baltimore is not your destination, please see a flight attendant immediately.". Once they closed the doors they said once again, "This is flight 271 to Baltimore. If Baltimore is not your destination, well, it is now."
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was only when they landed and were greeted with a cheerful 'bonjour' at passport control that the couple realised they were in the French city of Beauvais - 750 miles from their intended destination.

Are we sure this isn't just the airport Ryanair considers local to Copenhagen?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: It was only when they landed and were greeted with a cheerful 'bonjour' at passport control that the couple realised they were in the French city of Beauvais - 750 miles from their intended destination.

Are we sure this isn't just the airport Ryanair considers local to Copenhagen?


They're on the same continent
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Many years ago before the advent of computer-printed baggage tags I was always careful to make sure the checkin guy put the right tag on my bag.   Here I am at SFO and heading home to IAD and the guy puts a EWR tag on my bag.   I'm not going to Newark, I said.   He checks my ticket and says "your ticket says you are, though it is odd that your outbound flight was from IAD-SFO but your return is SFO-EWR).    This was somewhat understandable as I used a travel agent (don't get me started on how much I hate them) in New Jersey to book the flight (I had just moved from NJ to DC).

But, I thought.  What if I hadn't looked at the bag tag.   I might have gone down to the gate and gotten on the plane.  I might have spaced on the destination.   I'd get to Newark and head out to long-term lot D and wander around the "10" sign which was my usual place to park and wonder, "Where is my car."  Then I'd realize it was 400 miles away
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's truly amazing how often this sort of thing happens to social media attention whores, who are in no way misrepresenting what happened and/or attempting an outright scam.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Sorry, you should have opted for the $11.99 "Boarding Pass Reader Plugged In" fee,


Just wait till they see the forced-non-apology fee for their request.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm torn.  On the one hand, spoiled halfwit Poms being spoiled halfwit Poms.

On the other hand, Ryanair.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"We're sorry you were dumb enough to get on the wrong plane."
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
British couple demands an apology for getting on the wrong plane.

That's it?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.