(BBC-US)   Man in the boat discovers bone at low tide. None of this is a euphemism   (bbc.com) divider line
12
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember kids, Thames doesn't rhyme with James.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Remember kids, Thames doesn't rhyme with James.


But that's still different than the Thames River, right?
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Remember kids, Thames doesn't rhyme with James.


Let me guess.  You pronounce it Jay-mz?

How uncouth.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"This bone was part of someone's leg, who was walking around here more than 5,000 years ago."

Well, probably hobbling after the leg fell in the river
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The bone currently remains at Mr Hunt's home, hopefully out of the reach of his pet, Nutmeg the cat.Nice.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: kdawg7736: Remember kids, Thames doesn't rhyme with James.

Let me guess.  You pronounce it Jay-mz?

How uncouth.


By sheer volume, I'd bet there are more humans who say "Hah-mez" than "Jaymz."

https://www.babbel.com/en/magazine/the-10-most-spoken-languages-in-the-world

By about 100M, give or take.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I find this story humerus.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
; Has a decent, well-posed library...
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
PAIGE, NO!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm surprised by how old it is but not surprised that one was found. Suicides off of the bridges in Georgian and Victorian London and the surrounding area were apparently very prevalent. Even prior to that it was often a border between neighboring tribes and people would have fought and died in the river.
 
Pert
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The boy stood on the burning deck, his heart was all aquiver,
He gave a cough, his leg fell off,
And floated down the river.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trocadero: Petroleum Oligarch: kdawg7736: Remember kids, Thames doesn't rhyme with James.

Let me guess.  You pronounce it Jay-mz?

How uncouth.

By sheer volume, I'd bet there are more humans who say "Hah-mez" than "Jaymz."

https://www.babbel.com/en/magazine/the-10-most-spoken-languages-in-the-world

By about 100M, give or take.


I'm not sure people who say hah-mez point out that it doesn't rhyme with Thames.
 
