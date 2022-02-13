 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Wake up sheeple, river tsunamis are REAL   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wave at the tidal bore!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was in high school, a buddy and I totally read the tidal charts wrong, and set out in a kayak and got caught in a swell at the reversible falls and spat out into Frenchman's Bay. That was under a relatively normal tide. You get a good swell rolling in or out, and it can be scary as sh*t if you're on the water near the coast. You know, if you read a tide chart wrong and are a dumbass.

Heck, the storm swell for Irene caused flooding in Western Mass, and we are inland, MILES from the ocean. Did like $1.5M in damages to the Deerfield Inn where I was working. Water and scary magic are in our mythos across cultures for a reason. Sometimes the water just decides, 'f*ck this land in particular' and proceeds to just do its damnedest to wash it away.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Wave at the tidal bore!


I've seen a bunch of videos people surfing it on the Amazon.

/ 👋
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think damn slam is the preferred nomenclature.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
(postearthquakelawnchair.jpg)
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: dammit just give me a login: Wave at the tidal bore!

I've seen a bunch of videos people surfing it on the Amazon.

/ 👋


Yeah, I think it's on the Severn in the UK that tidal bores are predictable enough that people surf them, too.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At least it's not a Philip Rivers tsunami.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ach, that'll shake yer haggis, fer sure.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anyone mention the large ship that was passing at the mouth of the river, that created the wave?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's a relief to see a twitter video of something unusual without some guy saying, "Oh shiat... shiat... oh shiat"
 
maxheck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's a daily occurrence in The Bay of Fundy.

Tidal Bore Rafting in the Bay of Fundy
Youtube Q3T4H-q0s_w
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh, that's called "every day" in Moncton, NB

Tidal Bore, Moncton, NB
Youtube 8R6Ipsl2VJ0
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I saw the Tidal Bore in Nova Scotia once. It was pretty cool, but it was no Old Faithful.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maxheck: It's a daily occurrence in The Bay of Fundy.

[YouTube video: Tidal Bore Rafting in the Bay of Fundy]


Wow. I've always wondered what the kid playing lead guitar for "the final countdown" farmers market gig ended up doing... I see he's playing shiatty guitar on even more shiatty edited YouTube videos.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's obviously Nessie just barely breaching the surface also Godzilla.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ala Godzilla.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thurso lucky they were thur to film it
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fine. à la. Happy Frenchie?
 
