(Daily Star)   Sorry New York City, a 'time-traveller' from 2104 says you will be bombed by a rogue Chinese Air Force pilot in 2049. (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Two tons of TNT? About enough to take one building down.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are you going to give me the winning lottery numbers? No? Then fark off
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
lol it'll be way underwater by then
 
indylaw
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Titor?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
4000 lbs of TNT? Isn't that what they use for stump removal in the south?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Two tons of TNT? About enough to take one building down.

any time traveler who tik tocks is probably not that smart...

I only trust Fark time travelers
 
buntz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Isn't the idea that for time travel to exist ALL time has already happened?

We can't go to a future that hasn't happened yet but if we go to the past, their future hasn't happened yet either. But since we're from the future we know it has. Which means our future HAS already happened!

I know Futurama already covered this that time is a circle and just keeps repeating.

But, for example, Back to the Future Part Two, Marty couldn't go to the future and see himself since he left from the present, meaning he wouldn't be there to age 30 years.  Which implies that he then went BACK to the present and lived his life to the future time already!
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Obviously a hoax, and not a good one. Like we're going to make it to 2049.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
John Titor frowns on his shenanigans.

If I were a time traveler, which I'm not, I wouldn't go around telling people I was a time traveler. Not because of paradox concerns, mind you, but because every farker out there says "just buy into bitgold and send some my way" "Can you go back to 1974 and buy Apple's stake from Ron Wayne before he becomes a billionaire".

Last time I did that Trump ended up President and bitgold became Bitcoin. On top of that, now Ron Wayne is slumming it up in some Nevada shiathole. Please don't ask me again.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

buntz: Isn't the idea that for time travel to exist ALL time has already happened?

We can't go to a future that hasn't happened yet but if we go to the past, their future hasn't happened yet either. But since we're from the future we know it has. Which means our future HAS already happened!

I know Futurama already covered this that time is a circle and just keeps repeating.

But, for example, Back to the Future Part Two, Marty couldn't go to the future and see himself since he left from the present, meaning he wouldn't be there to age 30 years.  Which implies that he then went BACK to the present and lived his life to the future time already!


The original Terminator movie always bothered me for the same reason.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well he's wrong. The Chinese don't bomb us until Oct 23 2077.
 
